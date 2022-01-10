MARKET NEWS

Ideas For Profit | Avenue Supermarts: Why market weakness should be used to buy D-Mart’s stock

At the current market price, D-Mart’s stock is trading at 111x its FY23 projected earnings. Valuations are at premium but are likely to sustain given the strong growth opportunity over the medium term. Watch the video as we shed light on the key growth levers and industry tailwinds that Avenue Supermarts could gain from.

