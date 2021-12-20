MARKET NEWS

English
Ideas For Profit | Amara Raja and Exide: Is correction an opportunity to buy stocks of battery makers?

Amara Raja Batteries and Exide Industries have corrected 39 percent and 29 percent from their 52-week high, respectively, due to concerns regarding semiconductor shortage which is impacting the demand from OEMs, and commodity-linked cost pressure hurting their profitability. Should you buy the stocks post the fall? Watch this video to find out.

Moneycontrol News
December 20, 2021 / 10:07 PM IST
Tags: #Amar Raja Batteries #automobile industry #batteries #Exide #India #video
first published: Dec 20, 2021 10:07 pm

