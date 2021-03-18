Hurry! Get 90% discount to live streaming of Traders Carnival 2021 for MC Pro subscribers

Traders Carnival 2021 is going virtual for the first time, and Moneycontrol will be live streaming the event live from 25th-27th of March, 2021.

The virtual event is priced at Rs 9,999/- Rs but Moneycontrol Pro users can avail a huge discount of 90% and can buy tickets only for Rs 999. So, hurry!

This year’s Trader Carnival to be held in Goa, is a bit different. It will be the first Indian Trader Conference to add a complete segment on Cryptocurrency - both as a trading instrument and as an addition to one’s portfolio.

Traders can watch the live March monthly expiry ‘Masterclass’ on the 25th of March right from the comfort of their homes.

Attend ‘live’ strategy sessions on options buying strategies, how to trade in Cryptocurrency, how to trade Bank Nifty, basics of techno funda analysis and much more.

All the above sessions will be live-streamed on Moneycontrol Website.

The speakers for the event are Arjun Bhatia, Vivek Mashrani, Piyush Chaudhary, Asit Pati Baran, Aniruddha Dean, Anbalagan Veerappan, Vijay S Thakre & Shivkumar Jayachandran.

