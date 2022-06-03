Hot Stocks | Reliance Industries, M&M, Bharat Electronics can give 11-19% return in short term, here's why

live bse live

During this week, the Nifty has given a range breakout of 15,730–16,400, forming for three weeks. The index has formed higher tops and higher bottoms. On the daily charts, it has sustained above the 16,400-mark for four days, showing a positive undertone.

On the indicator front, the relative strength index (RSI) plotted on the daily charts is holding above the 50 mark and making higher top, higher bottom formation, which shows positive momentum in the short term.

The immediate resistance is at 16,700 and 16,975 followed by 17,132. The downside support for the Nifty is at 16,370, 16,000 and 15,671 levels.

The Nifty is in a bounce-back mode. If it sustains above 16,700, it will move towards 16,975 in the coming days. Our positive view will be negated if it lips below 16,370.

Here are three buy calls for next two-three weeks:

Reliance Industries: Buy | LTP: Rs 2,724.30 | Stop-Loss: Rs 2,590 | Target: Rs 3,123 | Return: 15 percent

Reliance Industries has taken strong support at 200-day simple moving average (SMA) and bounced back sharply. The stock is sustaining at a four-week high with the formation of higher top, higher bottom on the daily as well as weekly charts. We witnessed strong volume back up at every up move, which shows bullish strength.

On the indicator front, the RSI plotted on all the time-frames like daily weekly and monthly has been sustaining above the 55-mark with a higher top higher bottom pattern, indicating strong bullish momentum in prices.

We expect the price to move towards Rs 2,900 after which we may see a move towards Rs 3,123. We recommend a stop-loss of Rs 2,590 on a daily closing basis.

M&M: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,044.55 | Stop-Loss: Rs 965 | Target: Rs 1,248 | Return: 19 percent

M&M has given a multi-year breakout and made a fresh life-time high of Rs 1,057 with volume confirmation. On the daily charts, the stock has given an Inverted Head & Shoulder pattern breakout.

On the indicator front, the RSI plotted on all the time frame is sustaining above 60, which shows strong positive momentum.

We may see the price move higher towards Rs 1,124. If it manages to sustain above Rs 1,124, a further up move towards Rs 1,248 is likely. We recommend a strict stop-loss of Rs 965 on a daily closing basis.

Bharat Electronics: Buy | LTP: Rs 245.75 | Stop-Loss: Rs 228 | Target: Rs 273 | Return: 11 percent

BEL has maintained its higher top, higher bottom formation on all the time frames like daily, weekly and monthly charts since June 2020. On the weekly chart, the stock has been taking support at 20-week SMA with minor whipsaw since October 2020. The stock formed CIP (Change in Polarity) at Rs 220 and bounced back.

On the indicator front, the RSI plotted on all the time frames is sustaining above 60 levels, which shows strong positive momentum.

We expect the stock to move higher towards Rs 259. If it manages to cross Rs 259, it will move towards Rs 273 levels.

One should maintain a strict stop-loss of Rs 228 on a daily closing basis for this trade.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.