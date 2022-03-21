English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Hot Stocks | Here's why you should bet on Radico Khaitan, SPIC for short term

    SPIC showed tremendous resilience in the recent broader market destruction and now when things have started to stabilize a bit, this counter showed its dominance by giving a massive upsurge to come of its congestion zone.

    Sameet Chavan
    March 21, 2022 / 06:16 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One

    The previous week's smart recovery was followed by a positive start on Monday. We managed to extend gains towards 16,900 on the same day itself. However, due to some nervousness at higher levels, we witnessed a sharp profit-booking on the subsequent day to snap all gains. Fortunately, it was merely a reality check which didn't last too long.

    In fact, the geopolitical concerns with respect to Russia and Ukraine started to fade away, which lifted the overall sentiment. Due to two back-to-back bump-up sessions, the Nifty eventually went on to close convincingly beyond 17,000 as the bulls pocketed almost 4 percent gains last week.

    Despite being a truncated week, it was not at all short of action by any means. The bulls took it from where they left last week and, in fact, as the global uncertainty kept easing off, markets reacted strongly in the upward direction to compensate for all the bashing they had couple of weeks back.

    If we refer to our recent commentaries, we fortunately started participating in the journey just at the right time and last week too managed to ride it successfully. Technically, the way 'RSI-smoothened' was placed last week, it was clearly an indication of continuation of the upward trajectory. Now with last Thursday's spectacular move, bulls have conquered the sturdy wall of 16,800 – 17,000, which now should act as an immediate support for the index.

    Close

    Related stories

    On the flipside, 17,500 followed by 17,650 are the next levels to watch out for. But in our sense, the index may not have the similar sort of swift move that we witnessed in last 5 – 6 trading sessions.

    We may see some consolidation or in between small bout of profit-booking in the current week.

    However, we strongly believe that the stock-specific adjustments are likely to continue and hence the pragmatic approach would be to keep focusing on thematic plays and importantly identifying the potential movers within the same is the key.

    Also, the banking index plays a vital role going ahead as its approaching its crucial juncture of 36,700–37,000.

    Let's see how this high-beta index behaves in the first half of the current week. Since the Russia-Ukraine war is yet to completely come to an end, it would be important to keep a regular tab of this development as well.

    Here are two buy calls for next 2-3 weeks:

    Radico Khaitan: Buy | LTP: Rs 963.45 | Stop-Loss: Rs 912 | Target: Rs 1,020 | Return: 6 percent

    A lot of mid and small cap counters have taken a U-turn after recent hammering. This stock completed its higher degree retracement around Rs 800 and after forming its base for nearly three weeks, the stock prices finally took off on last Thursday.

    This price breakout is accompanied with huge volumes, indicating renewed buying interest in the stock. In addition, the relative strength index '(RSI)-Smoothened' has started moving northwards to confirm its strength.

    We recommend buying this stock in a range of Rs 955 – 950 for a trading target of Rs 1,020. The stop-loss can be placed at Rs 912.

    Image32032022

    SPIC: Buy | LTP: Rs 63.15 | Stop-Loss: Rs 59 | Target: Rs 70 | Return: 11 percent

    In the week gone by, we saw lot of thematic moves playing out well and on Friday, all of a sudden, the fertilizer pack seems to have come into a limelight. Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation (SPIC) has been one of the outperforming stocks in this space since last couple of years.

    In fact, it showed tremendous resilience in the recent broader market destruction and now when things have started to stabilize a bit, this counter showed its dominance by giving a massive upsurge to come of its congestion zone.

    Traders can look to buy for a near term target of Rs 70. The stop-loss can be placed at Rs 59.

    Image42032022

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    Sameet Chavan is the Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One Ltd.
    Tags: #Hot Stocks #Radico Khaitan #Stocks Views #Technicals
    first published: Mar 21, 2022 06:16 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.