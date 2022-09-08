English
    Hot Stocks | Here's why you should bet on Cipla and Oberoi Realty, sell Tata Motors for short term

    Cipla on the daily chart has formed a strong rounding base formation and is on the verge of a breakout. The F&O data, too, suggest the building of fresh long positions with the rise in price and rise in open interest.

    Kunal Shah
    September 08, 2022 / 06:14 AM IST
     
     
    The Nifty50 opened gap-down but retained a positive bias throughout the day. On the lower end, bulls were able to protect 17,500 on a sustained basis, which attracted buyers at the lower levels.

    The trend remains positive for the near term. On the lower end, support is visible at 17,470 below which the Nifty may drift down towards 17,200. Resistance is visible at 17,750.

    The open interest data suggests fresh Call writing at 17,700 and 17,800 strikes which will act as stiff resistance and a break above this will result in short covering.

    The lower-end Put writing is visible at 17,500 and 17,300 strikes which will act as a cushion and any breach below this level on a closing basis will give full control to the bears to drag down the index towards the 17,000-16,800 levels.

    Here are two buy calls and one sell call for the next 2-3 weeks:

    Cipla: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,051.5 | Stop-Loss: Rs 950 | Target: Rs 1,200-1,240 | Return: 14-18 percent

    The stock on the daily chart has formed a strong rounding base formation and is on the verge of a breakout. The F&O data, too, suggest the building of fresh long positions with the rise in price and rise in open interest.

    The momentum oscillator RSI (relative strength index) has also given a positive crossover and entered the buy zone of 60 which confirms the strength.

    Image4792022

    Oberoi Realty: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,019 | Stop-Loss: Rs 960 | Target: Rs 1,210-1,250 | Return: 19-23 percent

    The stock on weekly chart has given a breakout from a trend line with rising volumes indicating strength in the stock. On the daily chart, the stock had given a breakout from a broadening triangle pattern.

    The weekly RSI level has entered the strong buying zone of 60 which will accelerate the momentum on the upside once Rs 1,060 is taken out on the higher side.

    Image5792022

    Tata Motors: Sell | LTP: Rs 445.85 | Stop-Loss: Rs 480 | Target: Rs 420-400 | Return: 6-10 percent

    The stock on the daily chart is trading in a strong downtrend with lower top and lower bottom formations intact. The stock is trading below its 20-day moving average which is placed at Rs 470 and as long as this level is not breached the momentum remains on the downside.

    The RSI, too, has entered below the level of 40 which confirms the bearishness in the stock.

    Image6792022

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    Kunal Shah is the Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities. He has over 9 years of experience in the field of derivative markets. He is an MBA graduate with specializations in finance.
    first published: Sep 8, 2022 06:14 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.