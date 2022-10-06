English
    Hot Stocks | Double-digit returns possible in Apar Industries, Lemon Tree Hotels, Campus Activewear in short term

    Campus Activewear is moving in a classical upsloping channel formation with an immediate base at 20-day moving average (DMA). It witnessed a bullish pin bar candlestick pattern at 20-DMA during the recent pullback.

    Santosh Meena
    October 06, 2022 / 07:09 AM IST
     
     
    Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart

    There are signs of reversal in the market after a healthy correction. The first day's low or high of the new series acts as strong support and resistance throughout the series. Friday's low of 17,647 therefore has become a sacrosanct reference point for the bulls.

    On the upside, 17,450 will be an immediate hurdle and 17,600-17,800 will be the next resistance levels.

    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) started the October series with 87 percent short positions in the index future which is an extremely oversold territory; it also means the market is hedged which will limit the downside and there will be scope for a short covering rally.

    Bank Nifty managed to close above its 50-day moving average (38,994) and is ready to move towards its 20-DMA which is placed around the 39,700 level. On the downside, 38,500 will act as a strong support level.

    Here are three buy calls for next 2-3 weeks:

    Apar Industries: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,435.55 | Stop-Loss: Rs 1,300 | Target: Rs 1,600 | Return: 11 percent

    The market is in strong bullish momentum, coming out of short-term consolidation with a breakout of the bullish flag formation. We are seeing a fresh expansion phase, with Rs 1,600 as an imminent target.

    On the downside, Rs 1,335 is an immediate support level. We can see a positive crossover in both RSI and MACD and there is still scope for further upside before they turn overbought.

    Image75102022

    Campus Activewear: Buy | LTP: Rs 596.25 | Stop-Loss: Rs 560 | Target: Rs 666 | Return: 12 percent

    The counter is moving in a classical upsloping channel formation with an immediate base at 20-DMA. It witnessed a bullish pin bar candlestick pattern at 20-DMA during the recent pullback.

    The previous swing high of Rs 616 is an immediate hurdle; above this, we can expect a rally towards Rs 666 level.

    On the downside, the 20-day moving average (DMA) will act as strong support which is currently placed at Rs 555 level. RSI (relative strength index) has witnessed a positive crossover from the 55 support level and MACD is trading above the centerline.

    Image85102022

    Lemon Tree Hotels: Buy | LTP: Rs 91.1 | Stop-Loss: Rs 84 | Target: Rs 106 | Return: 16 percent

    The counter is in a strong uptrend and we are seeing a breakout of bullish flag formation. It is trading above all-important moving averages and 20-DMA is providing immediate support.

    On a weekly time frame, it managed to close above the multi-month hurdle of Rs 90, which may lead to a fresh expansion phase. Momentum indicators are positively poised to support the current momentum.

    Image95102022

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    Santosh Meena is the Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd. He is a professional finance marketer with 10 years of expertise in technical & derivative analysis.
    first published: Oct 6, 2022 07:09 am
