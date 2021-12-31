MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Membership Bonanza for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers| Unlock deals from PharmEasy and EazyDiner worth Rs. 2349/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Hot Stocks | Deepak Nitrite, Titan Company, Coforge can give 20-22% return in short term

From the broader point of view, looking at the price action, Malay Thakkar of GEPL Capital expects the Nifty to consolidate between 17,000-17,600.

Malay Thakkar
December 31, 2021 / 07:33 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

On the daily timeframe, the Nifty is moving with a lower highs and lower lows formation in a downward sloping Channel. The index managed to sustain above the 20-day moving average (17,155) but has been forming narrow range Doji Candles suggesting indecision between the buyers and sellers.

The RSI (relative strength index) is flat and has been hovering around the 50 mark.

The index has made multiple price rejection at 17,600 (supply zone). On the downside 17,000 will acts as a strong psychological support.

From the broader point of view, looking at the price action we expect the Nifty to consolidate between 17,000-17,600.

Here are three buy calls for next 2-3 weeks:

Close

Related stories

Malay Thakkar
Malay Thakkar
Technical Research Associate|GEPL Capital

    Deepak Nitrite: Buy | LTP: Rs 2,440.40 | Stop-Loss: Rs 2,265 | Target: Rs 2,950 | Return: 20.88 percent

    On the daily timeframe, Deepak Nitrite has given a breakout of a 2 months long Head and Shoulder bottom formation (Rs 2,400 neckline) with an increase in volume activity.

    Along with Rs 2,400 neckline breakout the prices have also broken above the 20-week SMA (Rs 2,370). Indicator on weekly is signaling a positive reversal (prices making Higher low but RSI making a lower low) indicating Bullish momentum to continue.

    Going ahead Rs 2,370-2,400 zone will act as a strong support for this counter. One can look forward to chart pattern target of Rs 2,800 followed by Rs 2,950 levels on the upside, keeping a stop loss of Rs 2,265 on daily closing basis.

    Image130122021

    Titan Company: Buy | LTP: Rs 2,437.30 | Stop-Loss: Rs 2,200 | Target: Rs 2,980 | Return: 22 percent

    Titan on mid-term charts is moving in a higher-highs and higher-lows formation, indicating that the mid-term trend of Titan remains strongly bullish. Currently the stock is breaking out of a consolidation pattern (falling wedge) on weekly charts after taking support at its 20-week moving average (Rs 2,265).

    On the indicator front the RSI can be seen moving higher after forming a bullish hinge near the 60 mark, indicating increasing bullish momentum in the prices.

    Going forward, we expect the price to move to the previous swing high of Rs 2,670. If the prices manage to sustain above this level, we might see the price move towards Rs 2,980.

    We would recommend to follow a strict stop-loss of Rs 2,200 for this trade.

    Image230122021

    Coforge: Buy | LTP: Rs 5,860.65 | Stop-Loss: Rs 5,300 | Target: Rs 7,030 | Return: 20 percent

    Coforge on long term charts has been continuously moving with a higher highs and lows formation since March 2020.

    The stock has consistently taken support at its 20-week moving average (Rs 5,353) and moved higher after forming multiple price rejection candles.

    RSI indicator plotted on weekly has witnessed a range shift and is sustaining above 50 level since July 2020.

    Looking at the price action and technical parameters, we expect the prices to move higher towards Rs 6,590 followed by Rs 7,030 levels. We recommend to follow a stop-loss of Rs 5,300 on the downside.

    Image330122021

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    Malay Thakkar is the Technical Research Associate at GEPL Capital.
    Tags: #Coforge #Deepak Nitrite #Hot Stocks #Nifty #Sensex #Stocks Views #Technicals #Titan Company
    first published: Dec 31, 2021 07:33 am

    Must Listen

    Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

    Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

    stay updated

    Get Daily News on your Browser
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.