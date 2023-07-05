HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: Changes to be seen in various BSE indices

On April 4, HDFC and HDFC Bank had announced the merger decision.

On account of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) merging with HDFC Bank, S&P BSE indices will see some changes effective July 13.

On S&P BSE Sensex, HDFC will be dropped in favour of JSW Steel, said a notice issued by BSE on July 5.

According to IIFL Alternative Research, “Passive flows on account of merger will be neutral as HDFC’s deletion gets adjusted against HDFCB’s weight up wherein holders of HDFC receive HDFCB as per entitlement. JSTL’s addition will be funded via other constituents and netting out HDFC-HDFCB.”

HDFC will be dropped from various indices to make way for changes including JBM Auto Components’ addition to S&P BSE 500; Zomato’s to S&P BSE 100; Apollo Hospitals’ to S&P BSE Sensex 50; TVS Motor to S&P BSE 100 LargeCap TMC (INR); Apollo Tyres to S&P BSE 250 LargeMidCap Index (INR); Hindustan Aeronautics’ to S&P BSE SENSEX 50 TMC (INR); APL Apollo Tubes Ltd’ to S&P BSE 200; and Infosys’ to S&P BSE GREENEX.

On Nifty 50, LTI Mindtree will replace HDFC from July 13.

Merger background

On April 4, HDFC and HDFC Bank had announced the merger decision. "The merger of HDFC with HDFC Bank will offer cross-selling opportunities to the bank, while the home loan business will be complemented by the bank’s core strengths," said Chairman Deepak Parekh in a letter to the shareholders of HDFC on June 30.

The merger was completed on July 1.

It new entity is expected to be a behemoth in the Indian banking industry, second only to the State Bank of India in terms of assets.

The bank's deposits will stand at Rs 18.84 lakh crore after the merger and the number of branches will rise by 6.7 percent to 8,344.

HDFC Bank’s market capitalisation is expected to rise to Rs 14.6 lakh crore, from Rs 9.45 lakh crore prior to merger.