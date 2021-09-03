MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Happiest Minds surges 333% in CY21: What should you do with it at such rich valuation?

Since its listing on September 17, 2020, the stock has surged 797% against its issue price of Rs 166. While the valuations appear to be a bit stretched, many analysts assign a hold rating. Read on to know why

Nishant Kumar
September 03, 2021 / 11:59 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Though the Indian equity benchmarks have clocked strong gains in the current year so far, very few stocks have seen the gains that the stock of Happiest Minds Technologies has seen this year.

As of September 2 close, the stock had surged 333 percent in CY21.

Since its debut on the Indian bourses on September 17, 2020, the stock has surged 797 percent against its issue price of Rs 166.

This stock has built its gains gradually, with occasional bouts of profit-booking.

The stock looks expensive at this juncture and valuations appear a bit stretched - both fundamentally and technically.

Close

Related stories

Besides, analysts point out as investors are shifting their focus from the defensive sectors to the economy-centric sectors, the upside in this stock can be limited.

Overbought stock?

Most analysts believe the stock looks overbought at this juncture but they still advise to hold it.

Piyush Pandey, Lead Analyst – Institutional Equities at YES Securities said the stock appears to be overbought. Despite being a great beneficiary of the ongoing accelerated digital adoption, especially in cloud technologies, the risk-reward ratio does not look favourable.

"The valuation has become stretched as it trades at PER of 90 times on FY23 earnings. However, given the euphoria around technology stocks, the possibility of near-term correction in stock price is limited. We would recommend a 'hold' on the stock," said Pandey.

Rahul Sharma, co-founder, Equity99, too, has a 'hold' rating on the stock.

"The stock has been continuously rising since its listing and at present, it has a PE of 137 times against an industry PE of 28.4 times. So, we advise holding the stock with trailing stop-loss to the position," said Sharma.

Jatin Gohil, Technical Analyst at Reliance Securities, also has a 'hold' on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,000.

"Major moving averages are sloping upwards. Key technical indicators have reversed from their neutral level on the short-term timeframe charts and are positively poised. The stock is in the strong up-trend and poised for a fresh up-move. It can move towards Rs 1,875 initially and Rs 2,000 subsequently," said Gohil.

Likhita Chepa, senior Research Analyst at CapitalVia Global Research has a 'hold' on the stock for a medium to long term timeframe.

"Investors who have not yet added this stock to their portfolio can consider buying it at the current levels as the stock holds potential to generate decent returns in the medium to long term timeframe," said Chepa.

While the rich valuation may limit the upside of the stock in the short term, the stock looks poised for gains, in the long run, owing to its business plans and deal pipeline.

"The company is targeting to offer its services in the UK, Europe, Middle East and Australia. The company’s pipeline appears to be strong and hence it can prove to be a good long term play," said Chepa.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Nishant Kumar
Tags: #Happiest Minds Technologies #Market Edge #stocks
first published: Sep 3, 2021 11:59 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.