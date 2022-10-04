English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Gold prices steady near 3-week peak as US bond yields dip

    Spot gold held its ground at $1,699.09 per ounce, as of 0341 GMT, having touched its highest since Sept. 14 at $1,702.39 earlier in the day.

    Reuters
    October 04, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Gold prices steadied near a three-week high on Tuesday, as lower U.S. Treasury yields partially offset pressure from inflation-fearing Federal Reserve and other major central banks that raced each other to ramp up borrowing rates.

    Spot gold held its ground at $1,699.09 per ounce, as of 0341 GMT, having touched its highest since Sept. 14 at $1,702.39 earlier in the day.

    Prices jumped as much as 2.5% in the previous session, boosted by a drop in U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar as an economic data showed a slowdown in manufacturing activity, hinting at the impact of Fed's aggressive rate hikes. [USD/]

    U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,705.40.

    The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields edged closer to a 1-1/2-week low touched on Monday, while the dollar index was flat near Monday's low.

    Close

    Related stories

    "People are a little bit leery about chasing gold higher ... The market is digesting the fact that Fed's Williams still sounded very hawkish and harping on about taming inflation," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

    Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said on Monday that while there have been nascent signs of cooling inflation, underlying price pressures remain too high, which means the U.S. central bank must press forward to get inflation under control.

    "To take the next level higher we are going to need a week jobs report ... The (gold) market may stabilize anywhere between $1,685 and $1,705 ahead of the jobs data," Innes added.

    The U.S. non-farm payrolls due later this week will be closely watched for signals on the Fed's rate-hike path.

    Although gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, higher rates increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion that pays no interest.

    Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose by 3.19 tonnes on Monday, their biggest one-day inflow since June.

    Spot silver rose 0.3% to $20.82 per ounce, having earlier hit a peak since June 29.

    Platinum was up 0.3% at $904.72 and palladium gained 1.1% to $2,245.59.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Commodities #Gold #US bond yield
    first published: Oct 4, 2022 10:24 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.