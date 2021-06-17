Gold Price Today: Yellow metal down over 1% on hawkish US Fed comments

India Gold MCX August Futures fell more than 1 percent on June 17 after the US Federal Reserve signaled it might raise interest rates sooner than expected.

The Fed on Wednesday began closing the door on its pandemic-driven monetary policy with 11 out of 18 Fed officials projecting at least two quarter-point interest rate increases for 2023, said a Reuters report.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), August gold contracts were trading lower by 1.4 percent at Rs 47,798 for 10 grams at 0930 hours. July silver futures were trading 1.5 percent lower at Rs 70,350 a kilogram.

Gold and silver traded steady on Wednesday but the U.S. Federal Reserve decision to raise interest rates sooner than expected could push both precious metals lower.

Both the precious metals settled on a slightly positive note in the international markets. Gold August futures contract settled at $1861.40 per troy ounce, and silver July futures contract settled at $27.81 per troy ounce.

The dollar index sharply jumped around 1% and crossed 91.20 marks after Federal Reserve comments and the benchmark 10-year bond yield also crossed 1.55% levels.

“The Federal Reserve's optimistic view on economic growth and raising interest rates sooner than expected adversely affect precious metals. Gold could test $1800 and silver could test $26.80 per troy ounce again in the short term,” Manoj Kumar Jain, Director, Head-Commodity & Currency Research, Prithvifinmart Commodity Research said.

“Gold has support at $1820-1792 per troy ounce and resistance at $1872-1884 per troy ounce. At MCX, Gold has support at 48100-47550 and resistance at 48660-48880; silver is having support at 70900-70000 and resistance at 71700-72200 levels,” he said.

Jain suggests selling in the gold below 48200 with a stop loss of 48600 for the target of 47500 and in silver below 71000 with a stop loss of 71700 for the target of 69800.

Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities

COMEX gold trades about 2% lower near $1823/oz and has tested the lowest level since early May. Gold is pressurized by a sharp rise in the US dollar index and bond yields in reaction to the Fed’s projection of early interest rate hikes.