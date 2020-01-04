Geopolitical concerns are short-term triggers but 2020 will be far better than 2019

Geopolitical concerns are short-term triggers that cause corrections in the market but the broader trend will remain intact, Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, Samco Securities, tells Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand in an interview.

A. Geopolitical concerns will certainly not derail the bull market rally, rather any kneejerk reaction would be a buying opportunity for investors.

Geopolitical concerns are short-term triggers that cause corrections in the market but the broader trend will remain intact. The Indian bull market will take its own sweet time correcting. In general, 2020 will be far better than in 2019.

A. The 12,130 level should be a strong support to watch out for in the coming week. A good amount of profit booking can emerge if markets cross this level on the downside.

A. ONGC and Oil India are likely to benefit the most from a rise in crude prices. Higher crude prices will entail higher price realisations for these players.

A. There will not be any material movement in bond yields, currency and exchange rates before Budget 2020 in February. However, the signing of phase one deal between the United States and China would be a key event for the markets to watch out for in January.

A. The government will bring out carrots for the secondary market so that they are able to execute their disinvestment targets. This is a certainty that will at least keep the investor community happy.

What then actually comes out in Budget 2020 is anybody’s guess. Since the gross domestic product (GDP) rose by a mere 4.5 percent in the third quarter and consumer confidence is at its lowest, the government will likely try everything in its capacity to revive the economy.