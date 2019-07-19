App
Jul 19, 2019 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Closing Bell: Indices end at 2-month low, Sensex sinks 560 pts, Nifty holds 11,400

All sectoral indices ended in red with Auto index falling 3 percent.

highlights

  • Jul 19, 03:43 PM (IST)

    Market Closing

    Benchmark indices ended at two-month low on July 19 after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman dashed hope of a tweak in FPI surcharge. Continued asset quality concerns in Q1 also spooked markets.

    The BSE Sensex was down 560.45 points or 1.44 percent at 38,337.01 and the Nifty50 plunged 177.60 points or 1.53 percent to 11,419.30. About three shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.

    The broader markets also traded in line with benchmarks as the Nifty Midcap cracked 2.15 percent and Smallcap index declined 1.8 percent.

    All sectoral indices ended in red, losing 1-3 percent. Nifty Bank lost 660 points.

  • Jul 19, 03:30 PM (IST)

    Rupee Trims Gains:

    The Indian rupee trimmed gains in later part of session, rising 7 paise to 68.89 against the US dollar.

  • Jul 19, 03:28 PM (IST)

    India Volatility Index jumped 6.3 percent to 12.49 levels.

  • Jul 19, 03:26 PM (IST)

    STOCK ACTION

  • Jul 19, 03:24 PM (IST)

    Earnings to be Announced on July 20

    HDFC Bank, Amara Raja Batteries, Future Lifestyle Fashions, United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company and Avanti Feeds will declare their earnings on July 20.

  • Jul 19, 03:23 PM (IST)
  • Jul 19, 03:21 PM (IST)

    Earnings Yet to be Announced today

    Reliance Industries, L&T Finance Holdings, InterGlobe Aviation, L&T Technology Services, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Bhageria Industries, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Indbank Merchant Banking Services and Tokyo Plast International will announce June quarter earnings later today.

  • Jul 19, 03:19 PM (IST)

    Punjab National Bank said it would consider raising up to Rs 5,000 crore via QIP/FPO/Rights Issue on July 25.

  • Jul 19, 03:18 PM (IST)

    Sensex30 Stocks Performance

  • Jul 19, 03:16 PM (IST)

    Nifty50: 43 stocks traded in red whereas NTPC, Coal India, Titan Company, BPCL, TCS, Power Grid and ONGC are trading in green.

