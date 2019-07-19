Closing Bell: Indices end at 2-month low, Sensex sinks 560 pts, Nifty holds 11,400

Market Closing

Benchmark indices ended at two-month low on July 19 after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman dashed hope of a tweak in FPI surcharge. Continued asset quality concerns in Q1 also spooked markets.

The BSE Sensex was down 560.45 points or 1.44 percent at 38,337.01 and the Nifty50 plunged 177.60 points or 1.53 percent to 11,419.30. About three shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.

The broader markets also traded in line with benchmarks as the Nifty Midcap cracked 2.15 percent and Smallcap index declined 1.8 percent.

All sectoral indices ended in red, losing 1-3 percent. Nifty Bank lost 660 points.