Closing Bell: Indices end at 2-month low, Sensex sinks 560 pts, Nifty holds 11,400

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jul 19, 2019 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Rupee Trims Gains
Market Remains Under Pressure
Sensex Falls 500 pts
Sensex Falls 400 pts
Market Update
Gateway Distriparks promoter de-pledges pledged shares:
ACC rallies 5% on robust earnings:
Reliance Industries in Focus
Market Update
Rupee Update
Market Update
Market Update
Crude Jumps
Market Opening
Rupee Opening
Asia Update
Market Closing
Benchmark indices ended at two-month low on July 19 after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman dashed hope of a tweak in FPI surcharge. Continued asset quality concerns in Q1 also spooked markets.
The BSE Sensex was down 560.45 points or 1.44 percent at 38,337.01 and the Nifty50 plunged 177.60 points or 1.53 percent to 11,419.30. About three shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.
The broader markets also traded in line with benchmarks as the Nifty Midcap cracked 2.15 percent and Smallcap index declined 1.8 percent.
All sectoral indices ended in red, losing 1-3 percent. Nifty Bank lost 660 points.
Rupee Trims Gains:
The Indian rupee trimmed gains in later part of session, rising 7 paise to 68.89 against the US dollar.
India Volatility Index jumped 6.3 percent to 12.49 levels.
STOCK ACTION
Earnings to be Announced on July 20
HDFC Bank, Amara Raja Batteries, Future Lifestyle Fashions, United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company and Avanti Feeds will declare their earnings on July 20.
Earnings Yet to be Announced today
Reliance Industries, L&T Finance Holdings, InterGlobe Aviation, L&T Technology Services, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Bhageria Industries, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Indbank Merchant Banking Services and Tokyo Plast International will announce June quarter earnings later today.
Punjab National Bank said it would consider raising up to Rs 5,000 crore via QIP/FPO/Rights Issue on July 25.
Sensex30 Stocks Performance
Nifty50: 43 stocks traded in red whereas NTPC, Coal India, Titan Company, BPCL, TCS, Power Grid and ONGC are trading in green.