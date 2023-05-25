CEOs concerned about US' economic outlook, structural challenges

CEOs express concerns over economic outlook

The heads of companies from various industries gathered at the CNBC CEO Council Summit to discuss the state of the US economy and share their perspectives. While there were differing opinions, a sense of caution prevailed among many, pointing to potential challenges ahead. They expressed concerns about revenue degradation, job losses and a labor market showing signs of strain. Additionally, a global liquidity squeeze and competing forces in the economy, such as the transition to a low-carbon economy and the rise of generative artificial intelligence, added complexity to the economic outlook.

Economic uncertainty and downturn speculations

Katie Koch, CEO of asset management company TCW Group, highlighted a prevailing negative sentiment among CEOs at the summit, emphasizing the importance of this observation as a significant data point. Executives expressed worries about revenue declines, job losses and overall economic weakness. While Goldman Sachs' economic research team believes in the possibility of a soft landing for the economy, the investment bank’s CEO David Solomon acknowledged the tightening economic conditions and potential lag effects. However, he remained optimistic that any potential recession would be shallow.

Structural challenges and competing forces

Tamara Lundgren, CEO of Schnitzer Steel, highlighted two competing forces impacting the economy. First, the global drive to transition to a low-carbon economy, which demands a significant amount of metals and mineral resources. This stands in contrast to concerns about inflation, tightening credit conditions and efforts by central banks to slow economic growth. Second, the rise of generative artificial intelligence (AI), which has implications for economic production and worker productivity. While major cloud tech players and consumer internet companies are experiencing a boom in AI chip sales, other sectors represented at the summit expressed caution in deploying the latest generation of this technology.

Metals demand and economic outlook

The recent plunge in the prices of metals, led by copper, raised concerns about the global economy and China's recovery momentum. However, the long-term outlook for metals remains positive due to the structural demand driven by transitions such as electric vehicles (EVs) in the auto industry. China's economic behavior and control of critical minerals have become apparent, leading to a focus on increasing mining in North America, exemplified by Exxon Mobil's announcement that it was starting mining for lithium in Arkansas.

Economic impact of transition and infrastructure investments

The transition to clean energy and infrastructure investments are important structural trends impacting the US economy. The appetite for clean energy projects has surpassed expectations, potentially leading to higher costs for related tax breaks and provisions. The importance of permitting reform has become a significant negotiating item in debt ceiling discussions, highlighting the need to secure critical minerals domestically. Investments in clean energy companies, including solar panel manufacturing plants, indicate continued strength in the energy transition sector.

Mixed economic signals and inflation concerns

CEOs highlighted mixed signals in the short-term economic picture. Inflation is normalizing, and the US Federal Reserve needs to exercise caution in rate hikes, was the general opinion. The Fed on its part has reiterated its desire of achieving the inflation target of 2 percent in many of the earlier held Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meetings. Wage increases have returned to pre-pandemic levels, and transportation costs have decreased significantly. However, slightly softer demand than expected was reported by two-thirds of industrials in North America and Europe. Despite the mixed signals, retailers anticipate growth in the second half of the year.