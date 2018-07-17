Buy or sell: Top stock trading ideas by market experts which are good short term bets

After a flat market opening, bears took charge of Dalal Street in the morning trade and tightened their grip as the day progressed Monday. The Nifty50 broke psychological 11,000-mark and closed near day's low on account of profit booking after a more than 2 percent rally seen last week, forming 'Bearish Belt Hold' pattern on the daily chart.

The Nifty50 after opening flat caught into bear trap and hit an intraday low 10,926.25. The index remained sharply lower throughout the session and closed 82 points lower at 10,936.90.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,902.17, followed by 10,867.53. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,995.47 and 11,054.13.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,679.80, down 256 points on Monday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,569.43, followed by 26,459.07. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,864.63, followed by 27,049.46.

Here are the top stock trading ideas which can give good returns in the near term:

Jayant Manglik of Religare Broking

Buy Havells India with target at Rs 590 and stop loss at Rs 540

Sell Hindalco Industries July Futures with target at Rs 195 and stop loss at Rs 225

Sell Larsen & Toubro July Futures with target at Rs 1,240 and stop loss at Rs 1,315

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital

Buy Tech Mahindra with stop loss at Rs 649 and target of Rs 667

Buy NTPC with stop loss at Rs 152 and target of Rs 161

Buy Yes Bank with stop loss at Rs 373 and target of Rs 387

Sell Dish TV with stop loss at Rs 72 and target of Rs 64

Sell Tata Global Beverage with stop loss at Rs 251 and target of Rs 233

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.