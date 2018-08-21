App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy L&T Finance Holdings, target Rs 215: Ashish Chaturmohta

The stock can be bought at current level and on dips to Rs 183 with a stop loss below Rs 178 for a target of Rs 210-215 levels, says Ashish Chaturmohta of Sanctum Wealth Management.

Ashish Chaturmohta

Sanctum Wealth Management

After hitting an all-time high of Rs 213.85 in the month of October 2017, L&T Finance Holdings witnessed correction down to Rs 145-140 levels. It has seen consolidation between Rs 186 and Rs 140 odd levels for nine months and formed a base.
After a strong rally from the bottom of the base to Rs 186 levels, the stock has been consolidating in a narrow range between Rs 186 and Rs 172 levels for last three weeks.

On Monday, the stock witnessed a breakout from the pattern with momentum and volumes indicating buying participation in the stock.

The daily MACD line has given positive crossover with its average and the weekly line has moved above equilibrium level of zero suggesting consolidation phase is over and resumption of the uptrend.

Thus, the stock can be bought at current level and on dips to Rs 183 with a stop loss below Rs 178 for a target of Rs 210-215 levels.
Disclaimer: The author is Head of Technical and Derivatives at Sanctum Wealth Management. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 03:07 pm

