App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2019 11:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy J K Cement, target Rs 1204: Anand Rathi

We expect 28 percent PAT CAGR over FY19-21, partly hit by higher depreciation and interest costs and raise our rating to a Buy, with a higher target of Rs 1,204, implying PE of 17.5x and EV of USD 109/tonne.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Anand Rathi

J K Cement operating region’s strong pricing context and higher white cement sales led to best quarterly performance. Q1FY20 revenue/EBITDA/PAT rose 19/102/212 percent. Besides capacity expansion, its constant measures to improve operating efficiency (savings in logistics costs, de-bottlenecking) would further boost growth. The ongoing capacity expansion would keep leverage high.

Price hikes where the company operates (North/South), more white cement sales and rationalised freight cost led to its highest-ever EBITDA/tonne in Q1 FY20.

Close
With the cement industry expected to grow ~7 percent, management talked of ~10 percent volume growth in FY20. The 4.2 m tonne grey cement capacity expansion is on track, which would keep leverage high

With demand anticipated to pick up from H2 FY20, the new capacity commencing and steady prices.

related news

We expect 9.8/14.5 percent volume/ revenue CAGRs over FY19-21. Cost rationalisation and easing petcoke prices would lead to a 25 percent EBITDA CAGR over FY19-21.

We expect 28 percent PAT CAGR over FY19-21, partly hit by higher depreciation and interest costs and raise our rating to a Buy, with a higher target of Rs 1,204, implying PE of 17.5x and EV of USD 109/tonne.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 14, 2019 11:32 am

tags #JK Cement #Stocks Views

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.