Bulk deals | Vanguard Group picks stake in Aster DM, KEI Industries, KPIT Tech, Praj Industries

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Vanguard Group, one of the world's largest investment companies, has picked equity shareholding in Aster DM Healthcare, KEI Industries, KPIT Technologies, and Praj Industries through open market transactions on September 17.

The Vanguard Group Inc A/C Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund (P8) acquired 26,59,223 equity shares in healthcare company Aster DM Healthcare at Rs 216.42 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

The Vanguard Group Inc A/C Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund (P8) & Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund A Series of V I E I F together bought 9,86,771 equity shares in cable manufacturer KEI Industries at Rs 847.56 per share on the NSE.

Also, The Vanguard Group Inc A/C Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund (P8) & Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund A Series of V I E I F together purchased 45,83,295 equity shares in IT firm KPIT Technologies at Rs 319.77 per share on the NSE. However, Acacia Conservation Fund LP sold 17,39,440 equity shares in KPIT at Rs 319.9 per share.

The Vanguard Group Inc A/C Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund (P8) acquired 9,24,961 equity shares in process and project engineering company Praj Industries at Rs 341.71 per share, but Singapore-based investment company Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte Ltd sold 10,23,015 equity shares in Praj at Rs 341.63 per share on the NSE.

Among other deals, Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte Ltd offloaded 1,83,126 equity shares in chemical manufacturing company Balaji Amines at Rs 4,779.1 per share and sold 13,42,012 equity shares in Murugappa Group company Carborundum Universal at Rs 858.04 per share on the NSE.

Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte Ltd also sold 2,04,35,178 equity shares in Reliance Power at Rs 13.75 per share, and offloaded 2,74,928 equity shares in automotive and industrial engineered solution company SKF India at Rs 3,033.16 per share.

Employees Retirement System of Texas - Self Managed Portfolio bought 4,27,789 equity shares in lighting company Surya Roshni at Rs 720.83 per share, while WHV-EAM International Small Cap Equity Fund acquired 14,45,016 equity shares in Thirumalai Chemicals at Rs 258.52 per share on the NSE.

High Conviction Fund - Series 1 purchased 1.15 lakh equity shares in Fairchem Organics at Rs 1,925 per share, whereas Banbridge Limited sold same number of shares in the company at same price. Banbridge held 4.38 percent stake in Fairchem as of June 2021.

Keventer Capital Limited sold 70 lakh equity shares in telecom company HFCL at Rs 73.33 per share, while Dovetail India Fund Class 6 Shares sold 82.5 lakh shares in Karur Vysya Bank at Rs 45.75 per share on the NSE.

On the BSE, promoter Inox Wind Energy sold 14,73,873 equity shares in Inox Wind at Rs 104.34 per share.