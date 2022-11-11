Bulk Deals | TPG Growth exits Nykaa, Tiger Global Eight Holdings offloads 2.4% stake in Policybazaar

Societe Generale acquired 26.3 lakh shares of Nykaa.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

TPG Growth IV SF Pte Ltd exited FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the operator of Nykaa and Nykaa Fashion chain, on November 11 by selling the entire shareholding in the company via open market transactions, especially after the end of the one-year lock-in period for pre-IPO investors.

TPG Growth IV SF Pte Ltd sold 1.08 crore shares in Nykaa at an average price of Rs 186.40 per share, as per the bulk deals data available on the exchanges.

However, Societe Generale acquired 26.3 lakh shares of Nykaa, and Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte bought 82.13 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 186.40 per share.

The stock extended the rally on Friday as well, rising more than 10 percent to settle at Rs 208 on the National Stock Exchange.

Among other deals, Tiger Global Eight Holdings has offloaded a 2.4 percent equity stake in Policybazaar operator PB Fintech.

Tiger Global Eight Holdings sold 76.13 lakh shares in PB Fintech at an average price of Rs 374.09 per share, and another 32.84 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 388.34 per share.

Internet Fund III Pte Ltd also sold 51.59 lakh shares in Policybazaar at an average price of Rs 375.11 per share.

Internet Fund III Pte Ltd had a 2.87 percent shareholding (1.28 crore shares) in PB Fintech, and Tiger Global Eight Holdings was holding a 4.23 percent (1.9 crore shares) stake in the company as of September 2022.

PB Fintech shares surged nearly 7 percent to close at Rs 399 on the NSE.