Bulk Deals: Lansforsakringar Asienfond picks 4.99% in Netweb Technologies on listing day

Indiabulls Housing Finance, Netweb Technolgoies were in action

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Lansforsakringar Asienfond has bought nearly 5 percent equity stake in newly listed Netweb Technologies India via open market transactions on July 27.

It was Netweb's first day of on the bourses. Shares of the closed with a massive 82 percent rally at Rs 910.40 on its debut despite correction in equity markets.

As per bulk deals data available with exchanges, Lansforsakringar Asienfond has purchased 28 lakh equity shares, representing 4.99 percent of paid-up equity in the high-end computing solutions provider.

The average buying price for Netweb was Rs 925.15 per share.

Indiabulls Housing Finance was also in action, rising 1.5 percent to Rs 127.60. Europe-based financial services group Societe Generale picked 27.84 lakh equity shares, or 0.59 percent stake, in the housing finance company, at an average price of Rs 127.96 per share.

MAS Financial Services also saw buying interest when the market was under pressure, climbing 2.8 percent to Rs 789.55. Societe Generale has acquired 5.94 lakh equity shares, or 1.08 percent stake, in the financial services company at an average price of Rs 769.97 per share.

However, PGIM India Mutual Fund sold 6.8 lakh shares, which is equivalent to 1.24 percent of paid-up equity, in MAS at an average price of Rs 770.08 per share.

As of June 2023, PGIM India Trustees via PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund held 7.98 lakh shares or 1.46 percent stake in the company.