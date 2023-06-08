Bulk deals | Ashish Kacholia pares his stake by 0.78% stake in United Drilling Tools

Market

Ace investor Ashish Kacholia has pared his stake by 0.78 percent in United Drilling Tools via open market transactions on June 8.

Kacholia has sold 1.58 lakh equity shares in the oilfield equipments manufacturer at an average price of Rs 190.49 per share, as per bulk deals data available with the exchange.

Kacholia had held 5.7 lakh shares or 2.81 percent stake in United Drilling Tools as of March 2023. The stock fell 2.5 percent to Rs 190.

Among other bulk deals, promoter Gateway Distriparks has acquired additional 14 lakh shares in logistics company Snowman Logistics, at an average price of Rs 43.32 per share.

In previous session also, promoter bought 11 lakh shares or 0.65 percent stake in Snowman.

Snowman share price rallied more than 5 percent to Rs 43.10, on top of over 11 percent surge in previous session.

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories was also in focus as the stock fell 2.7 percent to Rs 17.85, likely after stake sale by high networth individuals.

Nikhil Vora and his wife Chaitali has sold total 1.19 percent stake in the oral care products manufacturer, in addition to 6 lakh shares sold in previous session.

Nikhil has offloaded 3.91 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 19.21 per share, and Chaitali N Vora sold 3.83 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 18.2 per share.