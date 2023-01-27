English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Budget 2023: As discretionary demand dwindles, industry wish list runs long

    Budget 2023-24: The slowdown in discretionary consumption may be due to factors such as weakening of pent-up demand and elevated inflation hurting household savings

    Shailaja Mohapatra
    January 27, 2023 / 03:50 PM IST

    FY22 was a stellar year for companies in the discretionary spending sector. Pent-up demand after the pandemic-induced lockdowns boosted the top line of most companies – paints, quick service restaurants (QSRs), consumer electronics, and apparels.

    The 290 companies that make up the BSE Consumer Discretionary Index posted an over 19 percent year-on-year growth in sales and 170 percent YoY increase in net profit.

    However, FY23 has turned out to be sombre so far. For the half-year ended September 2022, the net profit of the pack fell 25 percent compared to the six-month ended March 2022, while sales grew 3 percent. The index has fallen almost 40 percent last year compared with a 21 percent gain in the year before.

    Operating margins of companies catering to discretionary spending have contracted over 100 basis points on the back of rising raw material prices. And the prospects for FY24 don’t look too bright either.