    BSE increases circuit limit for 4 Adani Group stocks, effective today

    "As a part of review of the surveillance action, the price band are revised in the various scrips. The revised price band will be effective from June 7, 2023," the exchange said.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    June 07, 2023 / 06:59 AM IST
    The BSE Limited has announced revision in circuit limit for total 477 stocks on June 6, including Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy, Adani Wilmar and Adani Power.

    As per the notice published by the exchange on its website, the country's oldest stock exchange has increased circuit limit for total 232 stocks to 10 percent from 5 percent earlier including Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy, Adani Wilmar, Ansal Housing, Shriram Asset Management Company, Mcleod Russel India, GVK Power, and PC Jeweller.

    Further, Adani Power, Kamdhenu, Rail Vikas Nigam, and EKI Energy Services will have a new circuit limit at 20 percent, from 5 percent earlier.

    "As a part of review of the surveillance action, the price band are revised in the various scrips. The revised price band will be effective from June 7, 2023," the exchange said, adding the scrips in trade-for-trade segments will continue to attract a price band of 5 percent.

    Also, there are 211 stocks where the new circuit limit will be 20 percent, increasing from 10 percent, including Gland Pharma, Oil Country Tubular, Rollatainers, Goa Carbon, Abans Enterprises, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Kellton Tech Solutions, Gravity India, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Datamatics Global Services, Indowind Energy, PPAP Automotive, Zee Media Corporation, RattanIndia Power, Shemaroo Entertainment, MEP Infrastructure Developers, and Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore.

    However, the exchange has revised circuit limit downwards for only 14 stocks. Stocks which will have new circuit limit at 10 percent, from 20 percent earlier included Shree Precoated Steels, Maan Aluminium, Jaipan Industries, and Valiant Communications.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    first published: Jun 7, 2023 06:59 am