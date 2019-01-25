Brokerage Calls: Target price for Newgen Software & Colgate hiked post Q3 show

We have collated a list of recommendations from global brokerage firms for Friday, 25 January.

Yes Bank: Buy| Target Rs 280

Deutsche Bank maintained 'buy' on Yes Bank post the December quarter results, but raised its target price by 4 percent to Rs 280. It looks like the private sector lender is coming out of the woods. Appointment of new MD is a key positive.

However, some transition pangs may linger on in the near term, and valuations look attractive. The risk-reward appears favourable at current levels.

Hathway Cable: Overweight| Target: Rs 36

Morgan Stanley maintained overweight rating on Hathway Cable post Q3 results with a target price of Rs 36. The company recorded stable revenues but higher costs drove lower EBITDA.

Edelweiss Financial Services: Overweight| Target: Rs 205

Morgan Stanley maintained 'overweight' on Edelweiss Financial Services post Q3 results with a target price of Rs 205.

The company reported a weak quarter, but it was better than estimates. Overall, credit business book shrunk 14 percent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis but was up 17 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Newgen Software Technologies: Buy| Raise Target to Rs 375 from Rs 335

Jefferies maintained its buy call on Newgen Software Technologies post Q3 results but raised its 12-month target price to Rs 375 from Rs 335 earlier.

The December quarter revenue growth surprised positively at 26 percent YoY in cc terms compared to estimates. EBITDA miss was due to higher provision and was also the key negative from the Q3 results.

The global investment bank raised estimates to factor in stronger growth, and better margins in near future.

Colgate Palmolive India: Hold| Target raised to Rs 1365 from Rs 1225

Jefferies maintained its hold rating on Colgate Palmolive post December quarter results but raised its target price to Rs 1,365 from Rs 1225 earlier.

The December quarter revenue growth stood at 6.4 percent on a YoY basis which was slightly lower while EBITDA and net profit numbers were largely in-line with estimates. The global investment bank raised its FY19-21 EPS by over 1%-4% despite a marginal cut in revenues.

UltraTech Cements: Buy| Target Rs 4110

Deutsche Bank marinated its buy rating on UltraTech Cements post-December quarter results with a target price of Rs Rs 4,110. The Binani acquisition is likely to be a drag on earnings which led to more EPS cuts.

The global investment bank slashed consensus EPS estimates further by 13-14 percent to factor in the full impact of the acquisition. Deutsche Bank expects Binani acquisition to be EPS dilutive by 15 percent in FY20.

