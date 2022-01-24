MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Bloodbath on the Street as indices drop 3% each: Here’s what experts have to say

The five days of heavy losses have wiped out more than Rs 17.54 trillion of investors' wealth. Since 17 January, the BSE Sensex has declined over 3,300 points, while Nifty has lost over 1,100 points.

Moneycontrol News
January 24, 2022 / 02:57 PM IST
(Image: Reuters)

(Image: Reuters)


Indian benchmark equity indices continued their southwards march on January 24 for the fifth straight session amid a largely negative trend in global markets. Further, unabated foreign fund outflows also put pressure on domestic equities.

The five days of heavy losses have wiped out more than Rs 17.54 trillion of investors' wealth. Since 17 January, the BSE Sensex has declined over 3,300 points, while Nifty has lost over 1,100 points. Both indexes have declined more than 6% since scaling all-time highs in October.

Catch live market updates here

Investors now look forward to this week’s Federal Reserve meeting where the US central bank is expected to confirm it would soon start draining the massive lake of liquidity that has boosted growth stocks in recent years.

Here’s what market experts have to say about the ongoing sell-off:

Close

Related stories

“Markets looking week...broad markets are weaker than nifty. Looks like a strong liquidation, which might throw up opportunities,” said Deepak Shenoy, Founder Capital Mind.

“As the valuations of loss making companies come down, their ability to raise capital to fund these losses will also reduce. This will force them to cut down their loss making growth which will lead to a further decline in valuations,” said Sandip Sabharwal, Investment advisor and research analyst.

“Is this 2008 or Dot Com 2.0 ? I dont know. I still think , it will be the Roaring 20s, this is a healthy correction in a long term Bull market. Huge pockets of Excess are Deservedly getting Deflated. Fed's Triple Whammy is Unnerving Risk Sentiment. Best to Hold on Hard,” tweeted market expert Ajay Bagga.

“If we improve our down fall today, which I think we should, it should be treated as a gain. Frankly this does look overdone across some sectors,” tweeted Safir Anand.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #markets #Nifty #Sensex
first published: Jan 24, 2022 02:39 pm

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.