Market nosedives for fifth straight session, investors lose over Rs 17.5 trillion: 5 reasons why

The Indian market’s downward spiral continued for the fifth consecutive session on January 24, with the benchmark indices trading almost 2 percent down each at mid-day.

The five days of losses have wiped out more than Rs 17.54 trillion of investors' wealth. Since 17 January, the 30-pack Sensex has declined over 3,300 points and the Nifty 1,100 points, falling 5.4 percent each during the period.

Here are the factors that are roiling the Indian stock market:

1 Global selloff continues

The fall in global equity amid concerns of a hike by the US Federal Reserve has weakened investors to sell their stock all over the world. The next US policy is slated for January 25-26. Analysts expect strong but slowing growth, elevated inflation and accelerated Fed policy normalisation in 2022, including four rate hikes and balance sheet runoff in July.

2 Tumbling tech stocks

Recently new-age firms that listed with high valuations have fallen continuously, dampening investors sentiment. Retail and high net-worth investors invested heavily in these stocks. However, post expectations that the Fed may announce multiple rate hikes this year, all stocks started to fall.

Globally, too, the tech sector is under pressure. Tech stocks in the US, too, have been spooked.

Shares of One97 Communications, the parent of Paytm, CarTrade, PB Fintech, and Fino Payments Bank have slipped between 10 and 50 percent from their IPO prices.

Zomato and Nykaa parent FSN E-commerce have sunk 21 percent from their highs after listing on the bourses in 2021.

3 Covid cases

Rising Covid cases in India, which have remained above 3 lakh cases for some days now, are also causing concern. Many states have announced or extended restrictions, which, analysts said, may hamper economic activity in the near term.

4 High input costs cast a shadow on earnings

Early trends this earnings season indicate that high input costs continue to be a bugbear. Profit margins have moderated for yet another quarter even as earnings have mostly been in line with street estimates.

Analysts said the continued rise in Covid-19 cases and the increase in crude oil prices mean margins would be under pressure in the current quarter as well.

5 Demand worries

Another worrying factor has been demand, which didn’t get the expected boost from the festival season. Elevated inflation, delayed kharif (monsoon) crop harvesting due to unseasonal rains, and the dregs of the second Covid wave seem to have weighed on demand during the third quarter (October-December).