Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower amid weak global cues; RIL, ICICI Bank, YES Bank in focus

January 24, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

Market Opens: Indian indices opened on a negative note on January 24 with Nifty 17,600 on the back of weak global cues.

At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 181.51 points or 0.31% at 58855.67, and the Nifty was down 61.70 points or 0.35% at 17555.50. About 1126 shares have advanced, 1175 shares declined, and 131 shares are unchanged.

JSW Steel, Asian Paints, Hindalco Industries, SBI Life Insurance and HCL Technologies were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were ONGC, Maruti Suzuki, HUL, Power Grid Corporation and SBI.