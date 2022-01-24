MARKET NEWS

January 24, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower amid weak global cues; RIL, ICICI Bank, YES Bank in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: JSW Steel, Asian Paints, Hindalco Industries, SBI Life Insurance and HCL Technologies were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were ONGC, Maruti Suzuki, HUL, Power Grid Corporation and SBI.

  • January 24, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST

    Results on January 24: Axis Bank, HDFC Asset Management Companym Apollo Pipes, Apollo Tricoat Tubes, Burger King India, Cera Sanitaryware, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Craftsman Automation, Deepak Nitrite, Greenpanel Industries, GRM Overseas, Hindustan Fluorocarbons, Indian Energy Exchange, IIFL Securities, IndiaMART InterMESH, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Meghmani Finechem, Quick Heal Technologies, Music Broadcast, The Ramco Cements, Reliance Home Finance, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Shemaroo Entertainment, Shiva Cement, Shriram Transport Finance, Steel Strips Wheels, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Supreme Industries, and Zensar Technologies will release quarterly earnings on January 24.

  • January 24, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

  • January 24, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened on a negative note on January 24 with Nifty 17,600 on the back of weak global cues. 

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 181.51 points or 0.31% at 58855.67, and the Nifty was down 61.70 points or 0.35% at 17555.50. About 1126 shares have advanced, 1175 shares declined, and 131 shares are unchanged.

    JSW Steel, Asian Paints, Hindalco Industries, SBI Life Insurance and HCL Technologies were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were ONGC, Maruti Suzuki, HUL, Power Grid Corporation and SBI.

  • January 24, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:
     
    Indian markets are likely to open gap down tracking weak global cues amid rising concerns about inflationary pressures, surging Coronavirus cases and prospects of interest rate hikes.

    US markets ended lower tracking losses in technology stocks amid weak quarterly earnings and surge in bond prices.

  • January 24, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session despite weak global cues.

    The Sensex was up 139.91 points or 0.24% at 59177.09, and the Nifty was up 37.30 points or 0.21% at 17654.50.

  • January 24, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST

    Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:

    Benchmark indices are expected to open on a negative note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. US stock markets closed lower on Friday, NASDAQ fell -2.72% followed by plunge in Netflix. European Indices also closed lower on Friday. Asian markets were also trading lower in the early Monday trade with Hang Seng trading -1.12%, Nikkei trading -0.55% and Kospi trading -1.63% lower. 

    The markets seems to be under pressure today mainly led by surging bond yields, FII selling and average Q3 Results. Some stock specific actions due to Q3 earnings can be witnessed in Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank etc. Earning to watch today includes HDFC AMC, Axis Bank, SBI Cards, Deepak Nitrite, IEX etc.

    On the technical front 17,400 and 17,800 are immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50. For Bank Nifty 37,000 and 38,000 are immediate support and resistance respectively.

  • January 24, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

    Reliance Jio Q3 earnings:

    Reliance Jio beat street estimates on the profitability front in the third quarter while the revenues were in-line with expectations. Revenues for Q3 came in at Rs 19,347 crore against Rs 18,735 crore in the September quarter - an increase of 3.3%.

    Net profit was up 2.5% at Rs 3,615 crore versus Rs 3,528 crore logged in the second quarter. The operational performance beat the street expectations with EBITDA margins at 49.2% vs 48% in the last quarter. ARPU jump of 5.6% to Rs 151.60 was a positive surprise aided by tariff hike and subscriber mix.

  • January 24, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST

    FII and DII data

    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 3,148.58 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 269.36 crore in the Indian equity market on January 21, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

  • January 24, 2022 / 08:43 AM IST

    ICICI Bank Q3 earnings:

    ICICI Bank Ltd on January 22 reported over 25% growth in net profit for the December quarter, helped by lower provisioning and higher net interest income.

    The private lender's net profit rose to Rs 6,193.81 crore in the quarter ended December 31 from Rs 4,939.59 crore in the same quarter of the corresponding year. According to an average of estimates by four brokerage firms polled by Moneycontrol, ICICI Bank was expected to report a profit of Rs 5,835 crore.

    Net interest income (NII), or the core income a bank earns by giving loans, was up 23.44% to Rs 12,236.04 crore from Rs 9,912.46 crore last year. Other income grew 6.42% to Rs 4,987.07 crore.

    Provisions and contigencies fell 26.8% to Rs 2,007.30 crore from Rs 2,741.72 crore year-on-year.

    Gross non performing assets (NPAs) rose 6.3% to Rs 37,052.74 crore in Q3FY22 from Rs 34,860.43 crore in Q3FY21. Slippages stood at Rs 4,018 crore, lower than Rs 5,578 crore in the previous quarter.

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.