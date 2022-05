business Bajar Gupshup | Markets end lower, but off lows; Auto & IT top drags Benchmark Indices recoup early losses to end flat with Nifty ending a little over 17,000 and Sensex closing at 56,976. Buying was seen in the FMCG, metal, power and realty names while capital goods, auto and IT indices fell a percent each. The BSE midcap index fell 0.5 percent and smallcap index shed 0.9 percent.