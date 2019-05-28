App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 03:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aster DM, Vascon, Kingfa, Insecticides, AVT Natural rally 7-11% after Q4 show

AVT Natural Products' Q4 profit increased 16.7 percent to Rs 7 crore and revenue grew by 24 percent to Rs 100.4 crore YoY. EBITDA jumped 67.1 percent to Rs 15.5 crore and margin jumped 400 bps YoY

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Aster DM Healthcare, Vascon Engineers, Kingfa Science, Insecticides India and AVT Natural Products gained between 7 percent and 11 percent intraday after strong Q4 show on May 28.

Aster DM Healthcare's profit grew 10.1 percent to Rs 209.3 crore and revenue increased 23.4 percent to Rs 2,201 crore compared to the same period last year.

At operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 33.2 percent to Rs 350.4 crore with margin expansion of 120 bps YoY.

Vascon Engineers showed a 15.5 percent year-on-year growth in March quarter profit at Rs 6.9 crore on 11.3 percent growth in revenue at Rs 117.8 crore. The company reported EBITDA at Rs 9.3 crore against EBITDA loss of Rs 2.7 crore YoY.

related news

Kingfa Science reported 59.1 percent jump in Q4 profit at Rs 12.5 crore and 5.3 percent increase in revenue at Rs 181 crore compared to the corresponding period last fiscal.

Insecticides India's Q4 profit shot up sharply to Rs 28.5 crore against Rs 7.7 crore in the same period last year as revenue grew 17.8 percent, EBITDA surged 54.7 percent with margin expansion of 350 bps YoY.

AVT Natural Products' Q4 profit increased 16.7 percent to Rs 7 crore and revenue grew 24 percent to Rs 100.4 crore YoY. EBITDA jumped 67.1 percent to Rs 15.5 crore and margin jumped 400 bps YoY.

At 1512 hours IST, Aster DM Healthcare was up 7.26 percent at Rs 147, Vascon Engineers up 5.14 percent at Rs 16.16, Kingfa Science up 3.8 percent at Rs 745, Insecticides India up 1 percent at Rs 698.95 and AVT Natural Products rose 7.5 percent to Rs 25.20 on the BSE.
First Published on May 28, 2019 03:31 pm

tags #Aster DM Healthcare #Buzzing Stocks #Insecticides India #Kingfa Science #Vascon Engineers

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Ranveer Singh's '83: Team India leaves looking their best in uniform

Arjun Kapoor on his relationship with Malaika Arora: The media has bee ...

Here's why Disha Patani may never work with Salman Khan again!

Randeep Hooda's grandmother passes away, the actor pens endearing post

TV actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary arrested for attacking an employee in a s ...

Deepika Padukone was the PERFECT bride, Sabyasachi Mukerjee bears evid ...

Varun Dhawan is all pumped for the World Cup 2019, watch video

Bharat: Salman Khan has THIS as an alternate career option for Katrina ...

Veeru Devgan Funeral Live Updates: Ajay Devgn performs the last rites ...

SpiceJet Posts 22% Jump in Fourth-quarter Profit, Sees Strong Year Ahe ...

Baku Streets Silent ahead of Europa League Final as Arsenal, Chelsea F ...

Big Blow to Mamata as 16 TMC MLAs Resign from Party Along With Mukul R ...

Ridley Scott is Writing and Directing a Third Alien Prequel, Details I ...

Before #JCBKiKhudai, This Is How JCB's Excavator Has Always Been a Par ...

DHFL Shares Drop 7% on Reports of Look-out Notice Against Promoters

Six Foods That Can Lower the Risk of Cancer

Veer Savarkar Jayanti: Some Lesser-known Facts About the Freedom Fight ...

Paine Shows Off Basketball Skills by Nailing Half-Court Shot

BIMSTEC invite ‘not a snub to Pakistan’, underscores India’s Nei ...

With Modi 2.0 set to take office, here are some constructive suggestio ...

New govt can start by cutting corporate tax to 25% and removing exempt ...

Customised FDI policy incentives to attract big-ticket foreign investm ...

Congress president Rahul Gandhi adamant on quitting, asks party to fin ...

Closing Bell: Sensex trims losses to end marginally higher, Nifty abov ...

Like IBC in first term, structural reforms to continue in Modi’s sec ...

Rally has just started for midcaps and smallcaps, says Porinju Veliyat ...

RBI's guidelines for NBFCs will not impact earnings but will ease liqu ...

Rahul Gandhi's 'tragic hero' act deserves no sympathy; Congress needs ...

Veer Savarkar birth anniversary: Legacy of man who coined term 'Hinduv ...

BIMSTEC leaders to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in: India must expa ...

Narendra Modi 2.0: Why landslide mandate, right conditions make it per ...

After Darbar and Indian 2, future of Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan as acto ...

French Open 2019: Caroline Wozniacki’s early exit questions the effe ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

Alpa Shah on Nightmarch, her Orwell Prize-longlisted account of journe ...

Oppo Reno, Reno 10x Zoom launched, pricing starts at Rs 32,990, Rs 39, ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.