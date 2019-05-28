Aster DM, Vascon, Kingfa, Insecticides, AVT Natural rally 7-11% after Q4 show

Aster DM Healthcare, Vascon Engineers, Kingfa Science, Insecticides India and AVT Natural Products gained between 7 percent and 11 percent intraday after strong Q4 show on May 28.

Aster DM Healthcare's profit grew 10.1 percent to Rs 209.3 crore and revenue increased 23.4 percent to Rs 2,201 crore compared to the same period last year.

At operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 33.2 percent to Rs 350.4 crore with margin expansion of 120 bps YoY.

Vascon Engineers showed a 15.5 percent year-on-year growth in March quarter profit at Rs 6.9 crore on 11.3 percent growth in revenue at Rs 117.8 crore. The company reported EBITDA at Rs 9.3 crore against EBITDA loss of Rs 2.7 crore YoY.

Kingfa Science reported 59.1 percent jump in Q4 profit at Rs 12.5 crore and 5.3 percent increase in revenue at Rs 181 crore compared to the corresponding period last fiscal.

Insecticides India's Q4 profit shot up sharply to Rs 28.5 crore against Rs 7.7 crore in the same period last year as revenue grew 17.8 percent, EBITDA surged 54.7 percent with margin expansion of 350 bps YoY.

AVT Natural Products' Q4 profit increased 16.7 percent to Rs 7 crore and revenue grew 24 percent to Rs 100.4 crore YoY. EBITDA jumped 67.1 percent to Rs 15.5 crore and margin jumped 400 bps YoY.

At 1512 hours IST, Aster DM Healthcare was up 7.26 percent at Rs 147, Vascon Engineers up 5.14 percent at Rs 16.16, Kingfa Science up 3.8 percent at Rs 745, Insecticides India up 1 percent at Rs 698.95 and AVT Natural Products rose 7.5 percent to Rs 25.20 on the BSE.