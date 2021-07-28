MARKET NEWS

July 28, 2021 / 09:43 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower on weak global cues; IndiGo, IndusInd Bank in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the red, BSE midcap and smallcap indices down 0.5 percent each.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex52,223.71-355.05 -0.68%
    Nifty 5015,639.75-106.70 -0.68%
    Nifty Bank34,524.00-273.45 -0.79%
    Nifty 50 15,639.75 -106.70 (-0.68%)
    Wed, Jul 28, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    IndusInd Bank990.4014.60 +1.50%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    TATA Cons. Prod747.45-22.30 -2.90%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5449.25-16.65 -0.30%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank2394.65-22.95 -0.95%


  • July 28, 2021 / 09:36 AM IST

    JSW Renew Energy signs PPA with SECI

    JSW Renew Energy (JSWREL) has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) for the balance contracted capacity of 270 MW out of the total awarded capacity of 810 MW

    JSW Energy touched a 52-week high of Rs 258 and quoting at Rs 255.85, up Rs 4.15, or 1.65 percent on the BSE.

  • July 28, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST

    Results on July 28

    Maruti Suzuki India, Nestle India, ABB India, Astec Lifesciences, Birlasoft, Central Bank of India, Century Textiles & Industries, Coforge, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Gateway Distriparks, Geojit Financial Services, Greenpanel Industries, Grindwell Norton, Happiest Minds Technologies, Heritage Foods, HSIL, ICRA, IDBI Bank, Intellect Design Arena, JM Financial, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Mahanagar Gas, Mold-Tek Packaging, Pfizer, Radico Khaitan, Ramco Systems, Route Mobile, RPG Life Sciences, Sagar Cements, SRF, Tata Coffee, TCI Express, TeamLease Services, United Breweries, UTI Asset Management Company, and Welspun India.

  • July 28, 2021 / 09:23 AM IST

    IMF cuts India's FY22 GDP forecast to 9.5% from 12.5%

    The International Monetary Fund, on July 27, cut India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast to 9.5 percent for fiscal year 2021-22, from the previous forecast of 12.5 percent, citing the hit on economic activity and demand due to the deadly 'second wave' of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • July 28, 2021 / 09:19 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

  • July 28, 2021 / 09:18 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened on negative note on July 28 with Nifty below 15700 amid weak global cues.

    At 09:17 IST, the Sensex was down 209.12 points or 0.40% at 52369.64, and the Nifty was down 67.80 points or 0.43% at 15678.70. About 1160 shares have advanced, 817 shares declined, and 90 shares are unchanged.

  • July 28, 2021 / 09:13 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:

    Indian markets are likely to open in the green on the back of mixed global cues. The market is likely to continue to focus on corporate earnings while keeping a tab on macro events throughout the day. US markets ended lower ahead of quarterly earnings results of tech companies and Federal Monetary policy decision.

  • July 28, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST

    Rolex Rings mops up Rs 219.3 crore through anchor investors

    Rolex Rings, one of the top five forging companies in India, has raised Rs 219.3 crore from 26 anchor investors on July 27, ahead of IPO opening.

    The offer will open for subscription on July 28, and will close on July 30.

  • July 28, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session.

    At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 259.30 points or 0.49% at 52838.06, and the Nifty was up 30.40 points or 0.19% at 15776.90.

  • July 28, 2021 / 08:58 AM IST

    IndiGo Q1 losses widen to Rs 3,174.2 crore in Q1

    InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of low-cost airline IndiGo, on July 27 posted a loss of Rs 3,174.2 crore for the quarter ended June 2021, widening from Rs 2,844.3 crore in the year-ago period, as the second coronavirus wave battered the aviation industry.

    Revenue from operations at Rs 3,006.9 crore, however, increased by 292.2 percent from the year-ago period due to low base. The year-ago quarter (Q1FY21) was also hit hard by the first wave of Covid-19 that led to a nationwide lockdown.

