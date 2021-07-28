Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower on weak global cues; IndiGo, IndusInd Bank in focus

July 28, 2021 / 09:36 AM IST

JSW Renew Energy signs PPA with SECI

JSW Renew Energy (JSWREL) has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) for the balance contracted capacity of 270 MW out of the total awarded capacity of 810 MW

JSW Energy touched a 52-week high of Rs 258 and quoting at Rs 255.85, up Rs 4.15, or 1.65 percent on the BSE.