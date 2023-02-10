English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    11 companies in which the trinity of promoters, FIIs and DIIs increased their stake in Q3

    Share of domestic mutual Funds (MFs) in companies listed on the NSE rose for the sixth quarter running and reached an all-time high of 8.09 percent as of December 31, 2022.

    Ravi Prakash Kumar
    February 10, 2023 / 11:03 AM IST

    Showcasing the rising dominance of domestic investors at Mumbai’s Dalal Street, the gap between the holdings of Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) narrowed to its lowest level in the December quarter. DIIs holding is now just 24.09 percent lower than FII holding, as per a report.

    Over a 13-year period (since June 2009), the share of FIIs has increased from 16.02 percent to 20.18 percent while that of DIIs has increased from 11.38 percent to 15.32 percent, according to PRIME Database Group report.

    On the contrary, the share of private promoters in companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) decreased to a 3-year low of 43.25 percent as of December 31, 2022, from 44.59 percent on September 30, 2022.

    Despite the selloff by promoters, as per the Prime Database report, there were 11 companies in which the trinity of promoters, FIIs, and DIIs all increased their stake during the December quarter. The names include (in descending order by market capitalisation) Natco Pharma, Vardhman Textiles, Granules India, Garware Technical Fibres, Hikal, Kaveri Seed Co., Power Mech Projects, Marksans Pharma, Bajaj Healthcare, Pitti Engineering and S.P.Apparels.