Maharashtra is offering learners’ licence test from home: Here is all you need to know

Maharashtra on June 8 said individuals will be allowed to acquire a learners’ license by taking the test from home using Aadhaar-based authentication, officials told PTI. They added that this will be formally inaugurated “in the next two-three days”.

The directive was part of two orders issued to the state’s 50 regional transport offices (RTOs).

According to Maharashtra Transport Commissioner Avinash Dhakane, the second order allows dealers to register non-transport vehicles without taking them physically to the RTOs.

Here is all you need to know, as per details from the official:

- The Centre had in March issued a notification on using Aadhaar authentication for services such as registration certificate of vehicles and procurement of learners licence.

- Necessary changes were made by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) in the Vahan 4.0 and Sarathi 4.0 systems – both used for vehicle registration and driving licence issuance across India.

- As per the Maharashtra state order on June 8, individuals applying for learner’s licences will need to provide their Aadhaar card number before giving the online test from home.

- The test will consist of a few online videos on road safety, followed by a quiz where one has to answer at least 60 percent of the questions correctly.

- Those who clear the test will be able to download/print their learner’s licence on their own.

- If one does not want to provide Aadhaar details, they can follow the existing process to acquire their learner's licence.

The new facilities will “weed out illegal agents, reduce corruption, reduce footfalls at RTOs, save time and money of citizens, decrease burden on staff and bring huge socio-economic benefits,” according to Dhakane.

The Maharashtra State Transport Department issues close to 20 lakh learner’s licences and registers around the same number of cars and bikes in the non-transport category each year.

