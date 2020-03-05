App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 07:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin launches generic arthritis relief tablet in US

The product is a combination of naproxen, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, and esomeprazole magnesium coming in strengths of 375 mg/20mg and 500 mg/20 mg.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image.
Representative Image.
 
 
Homegrown pharma major Lupin Ltd on March 5 said it has launched its generic version of Vimovo tablets, used for relief from arthritis, in the US market.

It is the authorised generic for Horizon Therapeutics PLC's Vimovo delayed release tablets, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

It is the authorised generic for Horizon Therapeutics PLC's Vimovo delayed release tablets, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

It is indicated in adult and adolescent patients of 12 years of age and older weighing at least 38 kg, requiring naproxen for symptomatic relief of arthritis and esomeprazole magnesium to decrease the risk of developing naproxen-associated gastric ulcers, it added.

Citing IQVIA MAT January 2020 data, Lupin said naproxen and esomeprazole magnesium delayed-release tablets had an annual sales of approximately USD 400 million in the US.

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 07:55 pm

tags #Business #Lupin Ltd

