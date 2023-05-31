Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic drug used to treat primary biliary cholangitis

The company's product is a generic equivalent of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc's Ocaliva tablets, Lupin said

Drug maker Lupin on Wednesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic medication which is used to treat primary biliary cholangitis.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Obeticholic Acid tablets (5 mg and 10 mg), the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a statement.

The company's product is a generic equivalent of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc's Ocaliva tablets, it added.

The product will be manufactured at the company's Nagpur-based manufacturing facility, Lupin said.

As per IQVIA MAT March 2023 sales data, Obeticholic Acid tablets had estimated annual sales of USD 262 million in the US.

