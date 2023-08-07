Lupin Digital Health launches 'first-of-its-kind' digital heart failure clinic in India

Lupin Digital Health, a cardiac digital therapeutics, is a subsidiary of Lupin Ltd

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Lupin Digital Health (LDH), an arm of pharmaceutical major Lupin, on August 7 announced the launch of LyfeTM Digital Heart Failure Clinic, which it described as a "first-of-its-kind" digital heart failure clinic in India.

"This groundbreaking e-clinic aims to help cardiologists and caregivers manage heart failure patients effectively from the comfort of their homes," a release issued by the company stated.

Heart failure, according to LDH, affects over 10 million Indians, and is one of the leading cause of cardiac deaths in the country.

Also Read | Lupin gets US FDA nod for generic medicine to treat heart ailments

The LyfeTM Digital Heart Failure Clinic has been developed to "address the growing burden on healthcare infrastructure", as it combines in-clinic consultation with at-home patient monitoring and care, the company noted.

Under the e-clinic module, a team of experts, including paramedics, nurses, cardiotherapists, health coaches and care managers, will work together with the treating cardiologist to deliver improved patient health outcomes, LDH added.

"Our solution combines AI-guided software and FDA/CE-approved devices to provide clinically actionable alerts and insights," Rajeev Sibal, President – India Region Formulations, Lupin said, adding that the company would want to "partner with every cardiologist in India, augmenting them with a multidisciplinary team of experts to help them better manage their heart failure patients".

LDH CEO Sidharth Srinivasan said the initial results of the e-clinic initiative "have been encouraging, with 88 percent compliance, improved biovitals, and reduced re-hospitalisation". The company intends to make this solution "accessible to as many patients as possible through collaborations with cardiologists and hospitals", he added.

The release further pointed out that LDH had recently partnered with the American College of Cardiology (ACC), allowing the company to leverage ACC's patient education resources, guidance on care pathways, and clinical inputs.