MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Lufthansa to operate flights between India and Germany via Bahrain instead of Dubai

The German airline said in a statement, "This change was made due to new UAE regulations that restrict flights between India and Dubai for passengers who were transiting there up to now for operational reason."

PTI
May 16, 2021 / 07:58 PM IST

Lufthansa said it will operate its 10 weekly flights between India and Germany via Bahrain instead of Dubai from Sunday due to recent restrictions imposed by the UAE government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The German airline said in a statement, "This change was made due to new UAE regulations that restrict flights between India and Dubai for passengers who were transiting there up to now for operational reason."

From May 16, all 10 weekly flights between Frankfurt in Germany and Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore in India will transit in Bahrain, it said.

Instead of operating non-stop flights between India and Germany, Lufthansa had been operating its 10 India flights via Dubai so that the flight crew need not do a layover in India. Currently, the cockpit crew change happens in the Gulf country instead of India.

Lufthansa Group runs Lufthansa airline as well as SWISS airline connecting India with Germany.

Close

Related stories

The group's decision has come at a time when India and its aviation sector has been badly hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the last few weeks, the number of domestic air passengers per day has come down from more than 2.2 lakh to around 75,000, according to the Civil Aviation Ministry's data.

Similarly, international air traffic has also been affected by the second wave of the pandemic.

Lufthansa Group said on Sunday its flights to India continue supporting urgent relief efforts for the country.

"They have been delivering tons of medical goods containing vaccines, respirators and oxygen concentrators with more to come," the airline's statement noted.

With 3.11 lakh fresh coronavirus infections, India saw the lowest rise in daily cases after a gap of 25 days, while the death toll rose to 2,70,284 with 4,077 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

A total of 3,11,170 new cases were reported in a day, taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,46,84,077.

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 last year. However, India has formed air bubble arrangements with around 27 countries, including Germany, since July last year to operate special international passenger flights under restrictions.
PTI
TAGS: #aviation #Bahrain #Business #Dubai #Germany #India #Lufthansa
first published: May 16, 2021 07:58 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.