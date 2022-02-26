English
    Lottery Sambad Result February 26: 'Dear Bangasree Damodar' lottery winners to be declared at 4 pm

    Lottery Sambad Result to be announced: The winner of the first prize of this lottery will take home Rs 50 lakh. The second prize is Rs 9,000, the third prize is Rs 500 and the fourth prize is Rs 250. While the fifth prize is Rs 120, the consolation prize is Rs 1,000

    Moneycontrol News
    February 26, 2022 / 08:27 AM IST
    (Representative Image)

    Lottery Sambad Result To Be Declared On February 26: The West Bengal State Lottery Department will announce the results of its 'Dear Bangasree Damodar' lottery on February 26 at 4 pm. The results can be checked at lotterysambadresult.in.

    The winner of the first prize of this lottery will take home Rs 50 lakh. The second prize is Rs 9,000, the third prize is Rs 500 and the fourth prize is Rs 250. While the fifth prize is Rs 120, the consolation prize is Rs 1,000.

    Results of the West Bengal State Lottery Sambad 'Dear Bangasree Damodar' are announced every Saturday at 4 pm.

    Here is how you can check the results:

    Go to the official website of Sambad Lottery — lotterysambadresult.in.

    Close

    Related stories

    Look for 'Lottery Sambad Result 26.2.2021 'Dear Bangasree Damodar'' 4.00 pm result and click on it.

    View the West Bengal State Lottery result.

    Things to know:

    If a holder's ticket matches the winning number, the winner will have to present the ticket at the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the money.

    The number and the lottery will be valid for only 30 days from the date of declaration of the result.

    After the ticket is presented to the West Bengal Gazette office, the number and the ticket will be verified for authenticity. The winner can take the prize money home once the process is completed.

    The winning amount will be handed over after deduction of taxes. The office for the lottery and processing is located in the West Bengal State Lotteries Department.

    Names of West Bengal State Lottery weekly games:

    Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

    Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

    Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

    Wednesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak

    Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

    Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

    Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar
    first published: Feb 26, 2022 08:27 am

