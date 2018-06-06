Kumaraswamy’s cabinet expansion sparks more dissent in Karnataka

The HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition cabinet was expanded in Karnataka on June 6, after a 14-day hiatus amid a shadow of rebellion within the Congress and JD(S).

As there was intense competition for a limited number of posts, the leaders on both sides struggled to put their teams together until the swearing-in which commenced at 2.12 pm – an auspicious time selected by JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda’s son HD Revanna, who was the first to take oath as minister.

As per the power-sharing formula, Congress got 22 cabinet berths and the JD(S) 12, but Congress preferred to keep six seats vacant and JD(S) one, to keep aspirants’ hopes alive.

The first to exhibit dissent were BC Patil and Satish Jarkhiholi of the Congress who expressed ‘resentment’ at being overlooked for cabinet posts. Satish’s brother and arch rival, Ramesh Jarkhiholi was preferred. BC Patil had ‘exposed’ BJP’s BS Yeddyurappa’s open offer of ministership if he had joined the BJP.

MB Patil and CS Shivalii, whose names figured until the last minute on the list before being dropped, were also said to be unhappy, while seniors like Shamanur Shivashankarappa, HK Patil, Roshan Baig and Ramalinga Reddy – who were all ministers in the Siddaramaiah government – were ignored.

In Mysuru, supporters of Tanveer Sait organised a procession with placards, condemning the exclusion of their leader.

In the JD(S), veteran Kuruba leader H Vishwanath, who played a key role in Siddaramiah’s defeat at Chamundeshwari, was disappointed at being left out; so also Basavaraj Horatti, a seven-time MLC, who was asked to cool his heels. Mining baron BM Farooq, who missed a Rajya Sabha entry twice and jeweler Sharavana, who had put in a lot of hard work for the party, were also in for a shock as they did not make it to the cabinet.

Though Kumaraswamy wanted to keep the representation to his community, Vokkaligas, limited to five, the two parties between them jacked it up to 10 members, giving them almost one-third of the posts in the 34-member cabinet. It may lead to resentment among other communities.

As chief minister, Siddaramaiah was the lone Kuruba in his cabinet almost through the half-way mark of his government, though his community accounted for seven percent of the population.

The Lingayats and SCs have managed to get only four and three berths, respectively, although together they constitute around 35 percent of the state’s population.

The JD(S) accommodated the lone BSP candidate N Mahesh in its quota of ministers, while Congress made independent candidate Shankar a minister. Another independent, Nagesh, who had pledged support to the coalition government, was left out of the ministry.

The distribution of portfolios, which has led to some haggling, may come late in the night or on June 7.

Congress heavyweight DK Shivakumar, who was keen on getting energy or PWD ministry, may have to be satisfied with water resources, as both energy and PWD is likely to be grabbed by HD Revanna.

Deputy CM Parameshwara may get home and Bengaluru development, while RV Deshpande may head industries, which he held earlier too.

Though there is no immediate danger to the coalition government, the two parties will keep a strict vigil on the movement of its members, as they fear poaching by BJP. Yeddyurappa has already predicted that this government will ‘unravel’ itself in the next one month.