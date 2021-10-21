Krea University launches one-year diploma program in Advanced Finance and Analytics

Representative Image (Source: ShutterStock)

Krea University on October 21 announced the launch of its online, one-year Diploma program in Advanced Finance and Analytics (DAFA) for working professionals, in collaboration with Northeastern University, United States of America.

"By joining hands with the D’Amore-McKim School of Business at Northeastern University, the two institutions of repute have curated a robust, aspirational program at the intersection of finance, technology, and data—a growing need for working professionals seeking to advance their careers in new-age fintech, quant and analytics areas," an official statement read.

The 320-hour program will be delivered by academicians and practitioners from around the world using multi-modal and interactive learning methods.

The program focuses on enabling professionals from a broad range of roles in finance, consulting, and technology to visualise and build models using analytical techniques, evaluate analytical models and tools for decision making, validate sophisticated risk and pricing models for financial engineering and quantitative risk management, understand fintech disruption across multiple industries and apply fintech tools and models to solve real-world business challenges, to name a few.

“This unique collaboration is driven by our combined emphasis on experiential learning pedagogies and long traditions of deep research in finance and economics, as well as engagement with the corporate world,” said Dr Emery Trahan, Interim Dean and Professor of Finance at D’Amore-McKim.

“Next-generation financial services driven by digital technologies are disrupting the global financial landscape. The DAFA program jointly curated by leading academicians and practitioners will help shape a generation of professionals and address the acute skill gap globally. It will also help a large canvas of stakeholders—including governments, corporations, and individuals—address some of the most compelling issues in finance spanning inclusion, security, risk management, governance, and trust,” said Mr Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, Pro-Vice Chancellor – Professional Learning at Krea University."