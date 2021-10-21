MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1199/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Prices Increasing Soon. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Krea University launches one-year diploma program in Advanced Finance and Analytics

The 320-hour online program, launched in collaboration with Northeastern University, USA, is aimed at working professionals. It will be delivered by academicians and practitioners from around the world using multi-modal and interactive learning methods.

Moneycontrol News
October 21, 2021 / 06:05 PM IST
Representative Image (Source: ShutterStock)

Representative Image (Source: ShutterStock)

Krea University on October 21 announced the launch of its online, one-year Diploma program in Advanced Finance and Analytics (DAFA) for working professionals, in collaboration with Northeastern University, United States of America.

"By joining hands with the D’Amore-McKim School of Business at Northeastern University, the two institutions of repute have curated a robust, aspirational program at the intersection of finance, technology, and data—a growing need for working professionals seeking to advance their careers in new-age fintech, quant and analytics areas," an official statement read.

The 320-hour program will be delivered by academicians and practitioners from around the world using multi-modal and interactive learning methods.

The program focuses on enabling professionals from a broad range of roles in finance, consulting, and technology to visualise and build models using analytical techniques, evaluate analytical models and tools for decision making, validate sophisticated risk and pricing models for financial engineering and quantitative risk management, understand fintech disruption across multiple industries and apply fintech tools and models to solve real-world business challenges, to name a few.

“This unique collaboration is driven by our combined emphasis on experiential learning pedagogies and long traditions of deep research in finance and economics, as well as engagement with the corporate world,” said Dr Emery Trahan, Interim Dean and Professor of Finance at D’Amore-McKim.

Close
“Next-generation financial services driven by digital technologies are disrupting the global financial landscape. The DAFA program jointly curated by leading academicians and practitioners will help shape a generation of professionals and address the acute skill gap globally. It will also help a large canvas of stakeholders—including governments, corporations, and individuals—address some of the most compelling issues in finance spanning inclusion, security, risk management, governance, and trust,” said Mr Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, Pro-Vice Chancellor – Professional Learning at Krea University."
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Krea University #Northeastern University
first published: Oct 21, 2021 06:03 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.