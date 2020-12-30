KFC launches a gaming console with a built-in chicken warmer

KFC gaming console features a custom-built cooling system that utilises heat produced by the console’s components to heat up the chicken chamber.

Fast food chain KFC is now planning to launch its own gaming console. But, with a twist.

The unit features a custom-built cooling system that utilises heat produced by the console’s components to heat up the chicken chamber, India Today reported on December 30.

The Kentucky-based firm has also revealed that this chicken chamber would keep its components hot and ready for consumption during intense gaming sessions.

"This machine is capable of running games at top-level specs, all on top of keeping your meal warm for you to enjoy during your gaming experience... what's not to like," said Mark Chevers, a spokesperson for KFC, in a conversation with BBC.

He added that if other firms like Sony or Microsoft would like to engineer a chicken chamber for their efforts next time, they would be welcome to get in touch.

This console has been designed by Taiwanese computer hardware manufacturer Cooler Master, which is also into creating gaming keyboards, chairs, monitors, and more.

KFC is yet to decide on a possible price and release date for its console, the report said.

Since beginning their the KFConsole advertising campaign, it has gained more than 11 million views on the KFC Gaming Twitter page, with many initially perceiving the console's launch as a spoof.

"We all know the console war is vicious, but we're very confident in the KFConsole as our flagship entry," Cheevers said.