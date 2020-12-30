MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

KFC launches a gaming console with a built-in chicken warmer

The Kentucky-based firm has also revealed that this chicken chamber would keep its components hot and ready for consumption during intense gaming sessions.

Moneycontrol News
December 30, 2020 / 04:26 PM IST
KFC gaming console features a custom-built cooling system that utilises heat produced by the console’s components to heat up the chicken chamber.

KFC gaming console features a custom-built cooling system that utilises heat produced by the console’s components to heat up the chicken chamber.

Fast food chain KFC is now planning to launch its own gaming console. But, with a twist.

The unit features a custom-built cooling system that utilises heat produced by the console’s components to heat up the chicken chamber, India Today reported on December 30.

The Kentucky-based firm has also revealed that this chicken chamber would keep its components hot and ready for consumption during intense gaming sessions.

"This machine is capable of running games at top-level specs, all on top of keeping your meal warm for you to enjoy during your gaming experience... what's not to like," said Mark Chevers, a spokesperson for KFC, in a conversation with BBC.

He added that if other firms like Sony or Microsoft would like to engineer a chicken chamber for their efforts next time, they would be welcome to get in touch.

Close

Related stories

This console has been designed by Taiwanese computer hardware manufacturer Cooler Master, which is also into creating gaming keyboards, chairs, monitors, and more.

KFC is yet to decide on a possible price and release date for its console, the report said.

Since beginning their the KFConsole advertising campaign, it has gained more than 11 million views on the KFC Gaming Twitter page, with many initially perceiving the console's launch as a spoof.

"We all know the console war is vicious, but we're very confident in the KFConsole as our flagship entry," Cheevers said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #KFC #Technology #world
first published: Dec 30, 2020 04:26 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 6 Indians test positive for new COVID-19 variant; Wuhan cases may have been 10 times higher than official tally

Coronavirus Essential | 6 Indians test positive for new COVID-19 variant; Wuhan cases may have been 10 times higher than official tally

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.