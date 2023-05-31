Karnataka portfolio reshuffle: Priyank Kharge gets IT-BT, MB Patil for infrastructure development

Priyank Kharge has been allocated Karnataka's IT-BT portfolio.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on May 31 reallocated two major portfolios that were held by him, with Priyank Kharge being allocated the IT-BT (Information Technology-Biotechnology) portfolio, and MB Patil getting infrastructure development.

The chief minister had been overseeing these two portfolios after the initial allocation of portfolios for the ministers on May 28.

In a notification, Karnataka governor Thawarchand Gehlot approved the chief minister's recommendation regarding the allocation of portfolios for the ministers.

Priyank Kharge, the son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, is the MLA from Chittapur constituency, and was initially assigned the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj portfolio. He has now been additionally assigned the IT-BT portfolio.

This portfolio is crucial for Bengaluru, given that Bengaluru is home to major IT and biotech companies, as well as global capability centres (GCCs).

According to Karnataka's Economic Survey, the state is home to over 5,500+ IT/ITES companies and roughly 750 MNCs contributing to over $58 billion of exports. This, the survey said gives direct employment to over 12 lakh professionals and creates over 31 lakh indirect jobs.

"The industry contributes to over 25 percent of the State’s GDP. The share of software exports is nearly 40 percent of the country’s exports of $155 billion," the Economic Survey said.

This is Priyank's third term as MLA from Chittarpur, having previously won the election from the constituency in 2013 and 2018. He also served as the state minister for tourism, information technology, and biotechnology from 2016 to 2018.

According to sources, both Congress leaders Patil and Priyank were vying for the IT-BT portfolio.

However, Patil has been assigned the crucial Infrastructure Development Department portfolio, which includes overseeing the implementation of the 148-km Bengaluru suburban rail project, costing Rs 15,767 crore. Patil, a prominent Lingayat leader and a five-time MLA, had previously served as the Minister of Home Affairs in HD Kumaraswamy's cabinet (2018-2019) and held the water resources portfolio during Siddaramaiah's previous term (2013-2018).