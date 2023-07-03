Karnataka-based Vijayanand Travels to expand bus fleet to 1,000 in three years

As part of this plan, VTPL received the first batch of 50 (13.5-meter) AC sleeper buses from Eicher Trucks & Buses, a unit of VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) Limited on July 3.

Karnataka-based Vijayanand Travels Private Limited (VTPL) is set to make a strong comeback in the passenger bus transport segment by expanding its fleet to 1,000 buses within the next three years.

As part of this plan, VTPL received the first batch of 50 (13.5-meter) AC sleeper buses from Eicher Trucks & Buses, a unit of VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) Limited on July 3. VECV is a joint venture between the Volvo Group (Volvo) and Eicher Motors Limited (EML) which was formed in July 2008.

Speaking to Moneycontrol on the sidelines of an event, Shiva Sankeshwar, managing director of VTPL, said, "We are planning to replace all our aged buses within a year. VTPL recently placed an order for 50 Magna 13.5-metre buses from Tata Motors and with the addition of the 50 new Eicher buses, the total number of new buses will reach 100. The fleet will continue to increase gradually."

VTPL is a third-generation family business led by Shiva Sankeshwar, succeeding his grandfather Vijay Sankeshwar and father Anand Sankeshwar. In September 2022, VRL Logistics announced its plans to sell its bus division to VTPL for Rs 230 crore in a slump sale.

VRL started passenger bus operations in 1996 with four buses between Bengaluru and Hubballi. Pre-Covid-19, VRL had 560 buses and now the number has dropped to 274 buses.

Shiva said, "Under the brand name 'Vijayanand', VTPL now operates all its buses, which feature an attractive new livery. We are offering a 15 percent discount to customers who book through VRL's website or mobile app".

Additionally, VTPL plans to introduce airport-like lounges for passengers and collaborate with banks to provide discounts to credit/debit card users. They have implemented AI chatbots to address passenger complaints.

While VTPL does not currently have immediate plans to introduce electric buses on inter-city routes, they are open to considering it in the future. Shiva Sankeshwar stated that with 1,000 buses in three years, they aim to cover all major inter-city routes in the country.

Vijay Sankeshwar, CMD of VRL Logistics, stated that he is now primarily focused on logistics while his grandson Shiva is spearheading the passenger transport segment. "Shiva, who is completing his engineering degree this year, has ambitious plans to expand the bus transport system significantly."

The introduction of Vande Bharat trains, the Karnataka government's free bus travel for women passengers and new airports have not affected VTPL's luxury inter-city bus operations, said Sankeshwar. "Despite the availability of domestic flights between Hubballi and Mumbai, passengers still prefer our buses due to convenience and shorter travel times. The free bus travel for women is limited to non-AC buses within Karnataka, while our buses primarily operate on inter-state routes in the luxury segment" he said.

Akash Passey, president of the bus division at VECV, highlighted the exceptional travel experience provided by the Eicher 13.5m bus chassis with the body built at Hoskote. He also mentioned the reliable engine technology and improved fuel efficiency offered by Eicher's BSVI solution, EUTECH6. "VECV is also the first to introduce a 100 percent connected range of vehicles with advanced telematics, enhancing fuel efficiency," he said.

Passey stated that the demand for buses has rebounded after the Covid-19 pandemic, with orders also coming in from educational institutions. Comparing the number of buses per 1,000 people in China (eight buses) to India (1.5 buses or less), Passey emphasised that buses are a better alternative given the soaring airfares and crowded trains.

Regarding the government's plan to make air conditioning mandatory inside truck cabins by 2025, Passey expressed support, stating that air-conditioned truck cabins bring comfort to drivers and enhance road safety.

On the recent accident of 25 people killed after a sleeper bus travelling from Nagpur to Pune caught fire, he said, "Such accidents are unfortunate and the matter is under investigation. Volvo is committed to safety and we have a long history of investing in safety features. We were the pioneers in the inclusion of electronic stability control (ESC) on buses, even before it was mandatory by the government."