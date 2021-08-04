Karan Bajaj leaves WhiteHat Jr a year after Byju's acquisition, Trupti Mukker to take over

Whitehat Jr founder and CEO Karan Bajaj has quit the company

Karan Bajaj, founder and CEO of coding upstart WhiteHat Jr has quit the Byju's owned company, according to an internal email Byju Raveendran sent to employees announcing the departure.

Moneycontrol has seen a copy of the mail.

Bajaj leaves a year after the controversial company was acquired by Byju's in a landmark $350 million all-cash deal.

Trupti Mukker, head of customer experience and delivery, will take over as CEO.

"Under Karan’s leadership, WhiteHat Jr and BYJU’S FutureSchool now enable hundreds of thousands of students in countries around the world daily to learn and create with 11,000+ deeply committed teachers'" Raveendran's mail said.

"While I wish he would’ve stayed longer, Karan is a force of nature and accustomed to making unconventional choices, as you all know, and I wish him only the best for what will surely be an exciting path ahead," it added.

A Byju's spokesperson declined to comment.

Bajaj confirmed his departure in an internal email to employees, which Moneycontrol has seen a copy of.

"Trupti is a leader I’ve admired for almost two decades since our time at IIM together as she’s accomplished milestone after milestone and I know her incredible competent, compassionate leadership will keep making our learning experience better while also enabling thousands of more women to enter into the mainstream economy'" Bajaj wrote.

He intends to build a career in public service along with pursuing his writing interests, he added.

Bajaj has has an unconventional career, taking sabbaticals, traveling the world, being a yogi and before starting WhiteHat, being the CEO of Discovery India.