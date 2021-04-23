Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine expected to be imported to India by July: Report

Johnson & Johnson. | Representative Image (PC-Reuters)

Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be imported to India for "fill and finish" by June or July, financial daily Mint reported on Friday, citing ANI.

Fill and finish is the final step in the manufacturing process of putting the vaccine into vials or syringes, sealing them and packaging them up for shipping.

India has said it would fast-track emergency approvals for COVID-19 vaccines authorised by Western countries and Japan, paving the way for possible imports of Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna shots.

This will exempt companies from carrying out local safety trials for their vaccines.

India recorded the world's highest daily tally of coronavirus cases for a second day in a row on Friday with 332,730 new cases, while daily deaths from COVID-19 also jumped by a record.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"The Johnson & Johnson vaccines are expected to be imported to India by June-July 2021. Johnson & Johnson is working closely with Biological E to facilitate the ongoing tech transfer to India," Renu Swarup, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, told Reuters partner ANI on Thursday, according to the report. (https://bit.ly/32Gye2g)

Pharmaceutical company Biological E Ltd told Reuters in February it was looking to contract-manufacture roughly 600 million doses of Johnson and Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine annually.

The Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology and a local representative for J&J did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.