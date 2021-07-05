JioMeet sets new benchmark in Reliance Industries 44th AGM

The JioMeet app is available on all platforms like Android and iOS as well as Mac, Windows and even for Set Top Boxes and has support for VC room connectivity.

Reliance Industries (RIL) recently held its 44th Annual General Meeting virtually, using its homegrown conferencing platform JioMeet - hosting more than 3.8 lakh attendees, a number that is significantly higher than the 2020 virtual conference.

Aimed at taking on the likes of the other video conferencing apps like Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams, JioMeet was launched in 2020. This was during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that has been terrorising the world and most, if not all countries had issued lockdowns and public restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.

At the recently-concluded AGM, the sheer number of virtual attendees at more than 3.8 lakh proves the scalability of the app when it comes to conferencing. A statement released by Reliance reads, “It was a proud moment for the team JioMeet to have successfully completed an event of this scale. This reemphasized on the world class engineering which has gone in making JioMeet so scalable and flexible.”

The statement further adds, “JioMeet is already one of India’s most favorite video conferencing app with HD quality Audio and Video and how it has been built for Indian conditions. JioMeet has made huge in-roads into both retail and enterprise segments.”

JioMeet has also been undergoing upgrades and has been adding features to better suit a conferencing environment in India. For example, along with a classroom and whiteboard mode, there is support for the Hindi language as well as support coming in the form of Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

The JioMeet app is available on all platforms like Android and iOS as well as Mac, Windows and even for Set Top Boxes and has support for VC room connectivity.

Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.