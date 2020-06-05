Jio Platforms raises another Rs 4,546 crore from Silver Lake: Five key points about the deal

American private equity (PE) giant Silver Lake Partners and its co-investors will invest an additional Rs 4,546.80 crore in Jio Platforms, its second round of investment in the entity.

The private equity player had earlier on May 4 announced an investment of Rs 5,655.75 crore in the company.

Earlier today, Abu Dhabi-based sovereign fund Mubadala Investment Company invested Rs 9,093.6 crore in Jio Platforms in exchange for 1.85 percent, the sixth investment in the RIL digital unit in as many weeks.

Here are five key things about this deal:

>> Silver Lake will invest Rs 4,546.80 crore in Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.

>> This investment by the PE firm will translate into a 2.08 percent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis.

>> This brings the aggregate investment by Silver Lake and its co-investors in Jio Platforms to Rs 10,202.55 crore.

>> With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised a total of Rs 92,202.15 crore from leading technology investors including including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR and Mubadala in less than six weeks.

>> In terms of market cap, Jio Platforms, though unlisted, with its valuation numbers has become the fourth biggest company in India ahead of FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever and after RIL itself on top, TCS and HDFC Bank.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)