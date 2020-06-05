5 key points to know about Mubadala-Reliance Jio deal

Abu Dhabi sovereign fund Mubadala Investment Company has invested Rs 9,093.6 crore in Jio Platforms in exchange for 1.85 percent, the sixth investment in the RIL digital unit in as many weeks.

Here are five key things to know about this deal:

>> The Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor, will invest Rs 9,093.60 crore in Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.

>> Mubadala’s investment will translate into a 1.85 percent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis.

>>With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 87,655.35 crore from leading global technology and growth investors including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR and Mubadala in less than six weeks.

>>In terms of market cap, Jio Platforms, though unlisted, with its valuation numbers has become the fourth biggest company in India ahead of FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever and after RIL itself on top, TCS and HDFC Bank.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

>> Mubadala’s portfolio spans advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, metals & mining, pharmaceutical and medical technology, renewable energy and utilities, and the management of diverse financial holdings.Reliance Industries (RIL) is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd