Jio 5G services launched in Assam; 'to be available in every town by Dec 2023', says CM Sarma

Representative image (Source: Jio Platforms)

Reliance Jio on January 10 announced the rollout of its highspeed 5G network in Assam. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while inaugurating the services at an event in Guwahati, said the 5G network will be made available in all towns of the state by the year-end.

"Apart from their existing investment of Rs 9,500 crores, Jio is additionally investing over Rs 2,500 crores to deploy True 5G network in Assam and this shows their immense commitment towards our state’s development," Sarma said.

"By December 2023, Jio True 5G services will be made available in every town and taluka of Assam," the chief minister added, as per a press release issued by Jio.

Additionally, Jio also launched its 5G-powered Wifi services in the state on January 10.

According to the company's statement, healthcare was the chosen sector to demonstrate the benefits of Jio True 5G. "Revolutionary solutions such as Jio Community Clinic medical kit, AR-VR-based healthcare with JioGlass, smart healthcare solutions like Tele Radiology, Connected Ambulance" were showcased," it stated.

According to Sarma, the healthcare solutions demonstrated by Jio, such as 'clinic in a bag', can aid grassroots-level healthcare workers and Asha workers.

"It has a simple design and can wirelessly connect to a suite of medical devices over 5G. Healthcare workers with the help of specialist Doctors can diagnose and treat patients in even the most remote locations of Assam," he said.

Apart from the rollout in Guwahati on January 10, Jio said that its 5G services have also been launched in seven additional cities in four other states -- Hubli-Dharwad, Mangalore and Belgaum in Karnataka; Chertala in Kerala; Warangal and Karimnagar in Telangana; and Solapur in Maharashtra.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.