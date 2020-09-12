JEE Main Result 2020: 24 candidates score 100 percentile

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Mains result for 2020 was announced late on September 11. As many as 24 students scored 100 percentile in the test that was postponed twice due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Students can check their scores on the official website nta.nic.in as also at ntaresults.nic.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

While Telangana has the most 100 percentile scorers at eight, Delhi is in the second spot with five followed by Rajasthan's four. Three students in Andhra Pradesh, two in Haryana and one each in Gujarat and Maharashtra also have the perfect score.

The JEE-Mains for admission to engineering colleges was conducted from September 1 to 6 amid stringent precautions and social-distancing measures.

The National Testing Agency, responsible for conducting the annual test for admission to engineering schools, increased the number of examination centres, allowed fewer candidates per room and staggered the entry and exit for candidates. Sanitisers and masks were also made available at exam centres across the country.

A total of 8.58 lakh candidates registered for the JEE-Mains for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology, National Institutes of Technology and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) but only 74 percent sat the test.

While the governments of Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh had assured students that they would provide transportation to candidates, a group of IIT alumni and students also launched a portal to provide transport facilities to exam centres.

The government decided to go ahead with the examination even though thousands of students, parents and activists had demanded that JEE-Mains and the medical entrance exam NEET be put off amid a spike in COVID-19 infection.

The Supreme Court, too, dismissed a plea that sought the two exams to be held at a later date, saying a "precious year" of students cannot be wasted and life has to go on.

Based on the results of the JEE-Mains Paper 1 and Paper 2, the top 2.45 lakh candidates will be eligible for the JEE-Advanced exam, the one-stop test for entry into 23 IITs, the country's top engineering schools. The exam will be held on September 27.

